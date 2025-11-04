Houston Eye Doctor Stresses Importance of Regular Eye Exams for Nearsightedness and Astigmatism

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas State Optical (TSO) Briargrove is raising awareness this October about the importance of scheduling routine eye exams , especially for individuals with nearsightedness and astigmatism . Dr. Ayesha Butt, a therapeutic optometrist and optometric glaucoma specialist at TSO Briargrove, reminds Houstonians that early detection and proper management of these common vision conditions can help prevent long-term vision complications.“Many people assume that blurry vision just means they need stronger glasses, but often there’s more to it,” Dr. Butt explained. “Regular eye exams allow us to catch subtle changes in vision, identify early signs of eye disease, and ensure that patients are seeing clearly and comfortably.”Nearsightedness, also known as myopia, causes distant objects to appear blurry, while astigmatism results from an irregularly shaped cornea that distorts vision at all distances. Both conditions are common and correctable, but they can worsen over time without proper care. Dr. Butt notes that annual eye exams are crucial not only for updating prescriptions but also for monitoring overall eye health.“At our practice, we take a comprehensive approach,” Dr. Butt said. “We use advanced diagnostic tools to measure vision accurately and check for related issues like dry eyes, digital strain, or changes in the retina that patients may not notice right away.”According to the American Optometric Association, the rise in digital screen use has contributed to more cases of myopia and eye strain among both children and adults. Dr. Butt emphasizes that consistent eye care can help slow progression and improve comfort for those who spend long hours on computers or smartphones.TSO Briargrove offers specialized services including pediatric eye exams, contact lens fittings, and myopia management programs using options like MiSight and Ortho-K lenses. The clinic also provides treatment for dry eye, glaucoma, and other ocular health concerns, combining advanced technology with personalized attention for each patient.“Good vision care isn’t just about getting new glasses,” Dr. Butt added. “It’s about protecting eye health and precious eyesight for the future. We encourage everyone to make professional, comprehensive eye exams a regular part of their wellness routine.”Texas State Optical has served communities across Texas since 1936, delivering trusted eye care and quality eyewear. The Briargrove location continues this legacy in the heart of Houston, offering comprehensive exams and modern solutions for patients of all ages.TSO Briargrove is conveniently located at 6100 Westheimer Rd, Ste 136A, Houston, TX 77057 in the Briargrove Shopping Plaza, near the Galleria and Tanglewood neighborhoods. To schedule an appointment or learn more about eye care services, call (713) 785-2022 or visit www.tsobriargrove.com

Preserve Your Eyesight for a Lifetime Tonight

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.