CaskX Captures the Spotlight with Surging Investor Interest at the 2025 Kentucky Bourbon Festival

Festival guests celebrate their spin on the CaskX Bourbon Wheel at the 2025 Kentucky Bourbon Festival. Designed to showcase how today’s barrels mature into tomorrow’s legendary expressions, the attraction highlighted the central role of bourbon investment Master Distiller Craig Beam of Jackson Purchase Distillery signs bottles for festival guests at the 2025 Kentucky Bourbon Festival. Beam’s deep Kentucky roots and expertise highlight the craftsmanship that bourbon investors help sustain, connecting today’ (L–R) Jade Peterson of Kentucky Artisan Distillery joins Jeremy Kasler, Steve Scheidecker, Christian Limas, and Cynthia Pathammavong of CaskX at the 2025 Kentucky Bourbon Festival. Together, they highlighted how bourbon investment connects distilleries an A guest poses with a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 10 Year Old after a spin on the CaskX Bourbon Wheel at the 2025 Kentucky Bourbon Festival. The experience highlighted how bourbon investment connects today’s barrels to tomorrow’s most sought-after whiskeys, CaskX is the leading bourbon investment platform, providing qualified investors access to acquire new-make and maturing whiskey from renowned distilleries across the United States and Scotland.

Record investor demand puts CaskX at the center of the 2025 Kentucky Bourbon Festival, with standing-room-only panels and expanded client engagement.

CaskX has been a great partner over the past 4 years working with Jackson Purchase Distillery. The trust in us from the beginning showcases their goal of having the best juice in the business.” — Craig Beam, Master Distiller, Jackson Purchase Distillery

BARDSTOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CaskX, the world’s leading bourbon investment platform, announced record engagement at the sold-out 2025 Kentucky Bourbon Festival, which welcomed over 7,000 enthusiasts, collectors, and investors to Bardstown over the first weekend of September. Returning as a premier sponsor for the third consecutive year, CaskX delivered its most ambitious presence to date by pairing rare-pour tastings with investor-focused programming designed to educate about the intricacies of barrel investment.“Investor momentum in bourbon is unmistakable,” said Jeremy Kasler, Founder & CEO of CaskX. “We saw seasoned collectors and first-time investors alike looking for transparent, long-term opportunities to participate in the category’s future. Our presence at the Kentucky Bourbon Festival was designed to meet that demand by educating, connecting, and celebrating the people who help bring tomorrow’s great bourbon to life.”—— Highlighting the Role of Investors in Bringing Future Bourbon to Life ——Throughout the festival, the CaskX presence emphasized how disciplined barrel investment supports growth at America’s leading distilleries by funding inventory, expanding capacity, and facilitating higher quality products by enabling prolonged maturation. Sessions showed how investor capital maps to production, from new-make and warehousing to maturation targets and risk controls, with transparent custody and regular valuations that let investors track long-term progress.On the main stage during “The State of American Whiskey: Leaders’ Opinions on 2025 and Beyond,” Kasler joined industry leaders to examine aging cycles, sustainable expansion, and stewardship of stocks for the next decade. The discussion focused on matching production to real demand, preserving authenticity while adopting thoughtful innovation in finishing and blending, and building resilient supply chains. The takeaway was clear: informed, patient investors help distilleries scale responsibly while maintaining the standards that define American whiskey.—— The CaskX Bourbon Wheel: Kentucky’s Most Spirited Attraction ——You could hear the cheers before you saw it. The 8.5-foot CaskX Bourbon Wheel became a festival landmark, where every spin was a win and the line rarely let up. Across the weekend, 2,163 guests took a turn, a clear signal of interest from both enthusiasts and investors.“The CaskX space was buzzing with people who don’t just drink bourbon — they believe in it. It was exciting to meet folks who share our passion for legacy, flavor, and the future of American whiskey.” - Jon Newton, Castle & Key DistillerySelections spanned heritage icons and coveted limited releases: Pappy 10 and 12, Old Fitzgerald 19, Bardstown Cathedral French Oak, Parker’s Heritage, Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged, Rabbit Hole Adourra Founders Collection, and more. Each pour offered a quick touchpoint on provenance, mash bills, and maturation, turning a celebratory moment into a concise tasting and education experience.The wheel’s purpose was clear: to demonstrate that barrels filled today, when guided by patient aging and disciplined investment, can mature into tomorrow’s benchmark bottles. By framing each pour as a step along the maturation arc, it underscored a simple idea: every barrel has the potential to become a legend.—— CaskX Lounge Offers a Reprieve for Clients & Partners ——At the center of the grounds, the exclusive CaskX Lounge offered a speakeasy-style retreat with comfortable seating and warm hospitality away from the crowds. The bar program featured the signature “X Fashioned” alongside curated tastings, giving guests a calm setting to mingle in the company of other fellow investors.Programming rotated throughout each day. Small-group conversations and distiller appearances brought together craftspeople from Castle & Key, Bardstown Bourbon Company, Jackson Purchase, Green River, Kentucky Artisan, Rabbit Hole, and Bluegrass Distillers. Topics ranged from inventory planning and warehouse strategy to finishing philosophies, transparency in labeling, and how patient capital supports long-term quality.“We had an awesome time showcasing our bourbon in the CaskX tent to an inquisitive and engaging audience. The CaskX team even featured our products on their "Price is Right" wheel, where hundreds of attendees lined up for rare pours!" - Dan Callaway, Master Blender, Bardstown Bourbon Co.“CaskX made our festival experience truly special. We enjoyed delicious food in their lounge, plenty of bourbon tastings, a cool and comfortable space to relax, and fun swag too. We even had engaging talks from bourbon experts who served their own special bourbon. As barrel owners, we felt genuinely appreciated and well cared for.“ - Donna, client since 2023—— The Winning Spin: 2025 Barrel Giveaway ——One of the weekend’s most anticipated moments drew a packed crowd as CaskX named five finalists for a live barrel giveaway. Each finalist received an assigned number, and Founder & CEO Jeremy Kasler set the wheel in motion. When the wheel stopped on number 4, Erika was announced as the winner.The prize was a 2025 rye bourbon barrel from Jackson Purchase Distillery, giving the lucky winner the opportunity to serve as caretaker of a barrel until they decide the time is right to bottle. Beyond the excitement, the giveaway highlighted CaskX’s education-first approach by connecting festivalgoers to the long arc of maturation and the stewardship required to turn today’s barrels into tomorrow’s sought-after bottles.—— An Opportunity to Connect with Bourbon’s Leading Craftspeople ——Beyond the Lounge, CaskX participated in forums that brought makers, media, and investors into the same room for practical dialogue. On the media panel “Stay or Go? Bourbon Trends Worth Keeping or Leaving,” Sara Havens joined Jacob Kiper, Tom Wilmes, and Patrick Garrett to examine finishing practices, label clarity, and how honest storytelling helps educate new consumers while rewarding authenticity and everyday value.On the industry leaders session “The State of American Whiskey: Leaders’ Opinions on 2025 and Beyond,” Jeremy Kasler joined peers to discuss aging cycles, inventory stewardship, and sustainable growth. The conversation focused on aligning production with real demand, balancing classic profiles with thoughtful innovation, and strengthening supply chains from cooperage to warehousing.“CaskX has been a great partner in the past 4 years working with Jackson Purchase Distillery. The trust in our company from the very beginning showcases how two companies set their goals on having some of the best juice in the business and now we are seeing the proof, not only in the bourbon.” - Craig Beam, Master Distiller, Jackson Purchase Distillery—— 2025 Kentucky Bourbon Festival Facts and Stats ——• 7,000 ticketed guests• 2,163 spins on the CaskX Bourbon Wheel (30% of attendees!)• All 50 states represented plus international attendees• Kentucky Bourbon Festival’s 34th year• Fourth consecutive sellout• All tickets sold out within 3 days• 65 distilleries participating• 34 exclusive single barrel picks• 85% of ticket sales outside Kentucky—— Watch Recap Video ——Relive the highlights of CaskX at the 2025 Kentucky Bourbon Festival. From standing-room-only panels and client gatherings to the energy around the world-famous Bourbon Wheel, the weekend showcased how investors are shaping the future of American whiskey.—— Momentum into 2026 ——Bardstown set a new benchmark this year. CaskX will return for the 35th Anniversary Kentucky Bourbon Festival, September 10 to 13, 2026, with bigger stages for conversation, more chances to taste, and more ways for investors to connect with the makers shaping bourbon’s future. Mark your calendar and expect new programming, special guests, and an even more elevated client experience. The next chapter in bourbon begins in Bardstown.—— About CaskX ——CaskX is the leading bourbon investment platform, providing qualified investors access to acquire new-make and maturing whiskey from renowned distilleries across the United States and Scotland. Recognized for the second straight year as one of America’s fastest growing companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, CaskX offers a transparent, end-to-end pathway to own a tangible asset that naturally improves with time. Learn more at caskx.com —— About the Kentucky Bourbon Festival ——Held annually in Bardstown, Kentucky—the Bourbon Capital of the World—the Kentucky Bourbon Festival celebrates the heritage, craftsmanship, and culture of America’s native spirit. The 2025 festival took place September 5–7; the 35th anniversary event is scheduled for September 10–13, 2026. For details, visit kybourbonfestival.com

Kentucky Bourbon Festival 2025 Recap

