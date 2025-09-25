Your Happy Nest Nanny Agency Launches 12,000-Diaper Drive While Expanding Atlanta Childcare Services

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Your Happy Nest Nanny & Babysitting Agency is giving back to the community in a big way. The agency is leading a 12,000-diaper drive in Charleston, SC, running through September 30th, to support families in need, while continuing to connect Atlanta families with trusted, professional Atlanta nannies Founded in 2012 by Bayly Silverman, Your Happy Nest has grown from a single Atlanta location to serve families in Atlanta, Charleston, and Charlotte. Known for thoroughly vetting nannies and caregivers, the agency provides families with skilled, compassionate childcare tailored to modern family needs.“We wanted to create a way for families and caregivers to form meaningful connections,” said Silverman. “The diaper drive is a chance to support our communities beyond childcare, providing families with essential items they need today.”Meeting the Needs of Modern FamiliesRecent trends show that families in metropolitan areas like Atlanta are seeking more flexible and personalized childcare solutions. Your Happy Nest has seen a marked increase in requests for part-time, full-time, household managers, flexible babysitters and specialized care, including newborn care specialists, night nannies and elder care companions.“Our goal is to ensure families have access to experienced caregivers who can adapt to their schedules and household dynamics,” said Silverman. “Atlanta families are busier than ever, balancing work, school, and extracurricular activities. Connecting them with highly vetted nannies who bring both skill and compassion is more important than ever.”Your Happy Nest matches families with caregivers who are thoroughly vetted, including background checks, reference verification, and in-depth interviews. The agency supports both short-term and long-term childcare needs, ranging from part-time nannies to full-time household managers.Community Engagement and Professional LeadershipBeyond placements, Your Happy Nest emphasizes professional development for nannies. Since 2014, the agency has hosted annual InterNational Nanny Training Day events, local meet-ups, and workshops. Silverman also serves on the board of the Association of Premier Nanny Agencies (APNA) and regularly speaks at industry events.The diaper drive is being held in partnership with local Charleston agency Your Baby Consultant. Donations can be made through an Amazon Wish List for Bundles of Joy, or at several local drop-off locations. These include Scraps of Magic, a tween clothing boutique in Mount Pleasant, SC; Subtle and Sass, a women’s clothing boutique also in Mount Pleasant; Sullivan’s Island Club, a private club where Your Happy Nest staffs babysitting for their monthly kids’ night; and Hobcaw Brewing Company, a local brewery.Select locations are offering incentives, such as 10% off diaper purchases, and the person donating the most diapers will receive a $200 gift card or four hours of newborn care from Your Baby Consultant.In addition to community initiatives, Your Happy Nest recently celebrated a milestone achievement at the 2025 APNA Conference in Scottsdale, AZ, where long-time team member Kasie Bennett was honored as the APNA Honors Staffing Employee of the Year. Bennett, with over 13 years at the agency, has played a key leadership role within Your Happy Nest and the broader nanny industry, reinforcing the agency’s dedication to both families and caregiver development.“Kasie exemplifies the dedication, expertise, and heart that we bring to every family we serve,” said Silverman. “Her award is a proud moment for our team and highlights the culture of excellence we strive for in everything we do.”The rise in demand for Atlanta nannies reflects a broader shift in parenting dynamics, with more families balancing professional responsibilities alongside childcare. Agencies like Your Happy Nest are playing a pivotal role in connecting families with caregivers who provide not only supervision but also educational and developmental support for children.For families looking to secure professional Atlanta nanny services or for caregivers seeking opportunities, more information is available at www.yourhappynest.com About Your Happy Nest Nanny & Babysitting AgencyFounded in 2012 in Atlanta, GA, Your Happy Nest Nanny & Babysitting Agency is a trusted nanny and babysitting agency serving families in Atlanta, Charleston, and Charlotte. Founded by former nanny and mom Bayly Silverman, the agency specializes in connecting families with professional, vetted nannies, household managers, newborn care specialists, and babysitters.Your Happy Nest Nanny & Babysitting Agency is dedicated to providing personalized childcare solutions while actively supporting the professional development of nannies. The agency hosts training events, meet-ups, and conferences and is actively involved in the International Nanny Association (INA) and the Association of Premier Nanny Agencies (APNA). Your Happy Nest is committed to inclusive hiring practices and encourages families to follow Equal Employment Opportunity guidelines in selecting candidates.

