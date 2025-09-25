HaloTurf Expands to Mesa, AZ and Completes Turf Renovation at ZT Parks

HaloTurf expands to Mesa, Arizona and completes a five-field turf upgrade at ZT Parks, a key baseball facility under the ZT Baseball organization.

LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HaloTurf, a provider of artificial turf installations across California, Texas, and Arizona, has announced a new service location in Mesa, Arizona . In addition to the expansion, the company has partnered with ZT Parks, part of ZT Baseball, to complete turf renovations on all five of its athletic fields at Pep Mueller Park in Houston, Texas. This milestone marks a growing regional footprint and deepening connection to community-based athletic programs.ZT Parks Fields Upgraded with TurfZT Parks, located at 14750 Henry Road in Houston, is a key facility for youth baseball under the ZT Baseball organization. HaloTurf recently completed turf installations across all five of its fields. These upgrades improve playing conditions and are designed to support long-term use with less ongoing care.This project highlights HaloTurf’s continued effort to support schools, athletic programs, and public parks with turf systems that meet both safety and performance standards. The work at ZT Parks shows the company’s ability to manage large-scale sports field improvements in collaboration with local organizations.Turf Installations Improve Park UseArtificial turf offers many benefits for public sports fields and parks. It reduces the need for regular watering, mowing, and field repairs. Turf also drains quickly, helping to prevent weather-related closures and delays.The improvements at ZT Parks reflect how synthetic turf can make fields more dependable for year-round training and events. With fewer maintenance tasks, staff can focus more on supporting teams, and players get a consistent surface that supports practice and performance.New Turf Services in MesaHaloTurf has officially expanded services to Mesa, Arizona, making turf installations more accessible throughout the region. This new location allows the company to serve both homeowners and commercial property owners who want to upgrade their outdoor spaces.Services in Mesa include turf for residential lawns , pool areas, pet zones, and sports fields. The expansion supports HaloTurf’s ongoing goal of delivering reliable turf solutions that fit the specific needs of each property and community in the state.Customer Opinions MatterInput from customers who have used HaloTurf’s turf installation, maintenance, and cleaning services plays an important role in shaping ongoing improvements. Feedback helps guide service quality, product selection, and customer support across all residential, commercial, and athletic projects. To share experiences or learn more, visit www.haloturf.com About HaloTurfHaloTurf is a leading provider of artificial grass installation for both residential and commercial properties, based in Los Alamitos, CA. The company exclusively offers 100% USA-made turf that is free of lead and PFAS, emphasizing safety and quality.HaloTurf stands behind its products with a 15-year manufacturer’s warranty, reflecting confidence in the durability and appearance of its synthetic grass. Known for selecting turf that closely resembles natural green grass, the team takes pride in delivering installations that enhance outdoor spaces across Orange County, Los Angeles County, and the Inland Empire.For additional information or to schedule a service, visit www.haloturf.com

