Dubai’s First Marketing Department-as-a-Service Provider Celebrates Three Years

solved6 team marketing department as a service Dubai office

From Charles & Keith to government offices, solved6 delivers full in-house marketing expertise for the cost of one senior hire.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- solved6, the Dubai-based agency redefining how companies scale their marketing, is marking its third anniversary in the region with a bold message: why hire one marketer when you can have an entire senior department for the same cost?Founded in the United States and operating in Dubai since 2022, solved6 has pioneered the Marketing Department-as-a-Service (MDaaS) model. Acting like an internal team, the agency provides clients with everything from strategy and paid media to content creation, PR, and events — without the overhead of building a full in-house department.People Behind the BrandAt the core of solved6’s success is its international team of experts. Every strategist, social media manager, designer, and media buyer holds a minimum of a bachelor’s degree in their field and brings years of hands-on experience. The media-buying division is led by former Meta advertising specialists, giving clients the reassurance that their campaigns are managed by people who’ve been on the inside of the world’s most powerful platforms.Trusted by Global, Local, and Government ClientsOver the past three years, solved6 has grown a diverse portfolio of clients across industries. The agency works with international names such as Charles & Keith and BYD, as well as leading local brands including Party Social and Wellkin. Beyond the corporate sector, foreign government offices have also entrusted solved6 with their communications, reflecting the agency’s credibility and ability to operate at the highest professional standards.The MDaaS Advantage• Former Meta experts managing high-performance ad campaigns• Multilingual team covering more than 10 languages for international growth• Full-service scope: strategy, paid ads, content, PR, and events• Cost-efficient model: the expertise of four to five senior specialists for the cost of one hire“Companies in the UAE and beyond face the same challenge — they want world-class marketing without the cost and complexity of building entire teams,” said Andreas Pfeiffer, Managing Director of solved6. “We solve that by becoming their in-house department, driving growth with expertise, structure, and accountability.”With Dubai continuing to position itself as a global hub for entrepreneurship and international business, solved6 is well-placed to meet growing demand for scalable, results-driven marketing partnerships.For more information, visit www.solved6.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.