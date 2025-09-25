Staffordshire-based Small Business Celebrates its 15th Anniversary

Pictured from left to right: Tony Garner, Kathryn Hall and Jane Henderson outside AI Global Media’s Grade II listed office ‘The Maltsters’ on Wetmore Road.

AI Global Media, based in Burton upon Trent is 15 years old!

AI Global Media is committed to supporting the local community and as well as national causes.” — Jane Henderson

BURTON-ON-TRENT, STAFFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI Global Media , based in Burton upon Trent is 15 years old! Directors, Kathryn Hall and Jane Henderson have been at the helm of the business for those 15 years and third director Tony Garner for 8 years. With an estimated 3 in every 5 UK business failing within the first 5 years, 15 years in a significant milestone to hit!Co-Founder Jane Henderson shares how the business is recognising this significant occasion.“AI Global Media took its name from its first publication Acquisition International and began trading in 2010. The first publication was focused primarily on the M&A market and included business success stories, deal news and key featured articles on topics impacting those operating within M&A. Wealth and Finance International was the second publication to launch, in 2014 and in 2025 the group boasts 11 brands in total.“The business digitised its offering entirely more than 10 years ago and ceased circulating printed magazines. Each of the 11 brands in the portfolio has a full social media suite, website and regular digital publications.“The team are acknowledging and celebrating this anniversary with an extra special Christmas party this year at Burton Albion Football Club’s Pirelli Stadium. During which we will celebrate the team members who have been key to our success both in the early days and right through to now. We will be presenting awards on the evening and will congratulate those who have gone above and beyond for the benefit of the business.“AI Global Media is committed to supporting the local community and as well as national causes. The business has been supporting Burton Soup Kitchen for a number of years, donating food donations and money to support locals in need of a good meal. We have taken gifts to Burton Hospital at Christmas for the patients and their families. Six years ago, a group of team members completed the National Three Peak’s Challenge and raised £3,784 for Cancer Research UK . Other causes the business has supported are: Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue - Midlands, Guide Dogs, Children in Need and Fountains High School, a local school for children with a variety of needs and disabilities.“The business aims to bring opportunities to younger generations and has provided work experience opportunities to local youngsters from years 11, 12 and 13. AI Global Media has brought into the business individuals via the Kickstart Scheme which was a Government-backed initiative offered to those aged 16 to 24, currently claiming Universal Credit. We have also had great success with bringing apprentices into the business via the National Apprenticeship Scheme.“The team at AI Global Media look forward to the months and years ahead with some exciting initiatives and projects on the horizon with the introduction of new products and services to support small businesses in raising their profile.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.