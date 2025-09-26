Madhya Pradesh Tourism Showcases Heritage and Diversity at IFTM Top Resa 2025, Paris

Inauguration of Madhya Pradesh Stall Madhya Pradesh Tourism Officials along with Mr. Naveen Kumar, Counsellor Embassy of India, Paris B2B Meetings held between the travel trade of Paris and Madhya Pradesh Tourism Representatives Madhya Pradesh Tourism Stall at IFTM Top Resa Paris 2025

Madhya Pradesh Tourism made a strong impression at the prestigious IFTM Top Resa 2025 in Paris, reaffirming its status as one of India’s diverse destinations.

BHOPAL , MADHYA PRADESH , INDIA, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madhya Pradesh Tourism made a strong impression at the prestigious IFTM Top Resa 2025 in Paris, reaffirming its status as one of India’s most diverse and captivating destinations.The Madhya Pradesh pavilion was inaugurated by Mr. Naveen Kumar, Counsellor (Economic & Commercial Wing) / Head of Chancery, Embassy of India – Paris, in the presence of Dr. Ilayaraja T., IAS, Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Corporation; Mr. Yuvraj Padole, Deputy Director (Events & Marketing), MPTB; and key industry stakeholders.Drawing wide attention from the global travel trade community, the pavilion spotlighted Madhya Pradesh’s cultural depth, natural beauty, and modern tourism initiatives. Highlights included the state’s three UNESCO World Heritage Sites—Khajuraho, Sanchi, and Bhimbetka—along with its famed tiger reserves at Kanha, Bandhavgarh, and Pench. Sacred destinations such as Ujjain, Omkareshwar, and Maheshwar, alongside tribal traditions and handicrafts, further captivated visitors seeking immersive cultural and spiritual journeys.The event also emphasized Madhya Pradesh’s commitment to sustainable, community-driven tourism, with a focus on wellness, eco-friendly travel, and adventure experiences—aligning with evolving global travel trends.France and Europe remain key markets for Madhya Pradesh. By engaging tour operators, travel agents, and media professionals, the pavilion facilitated valuable partnerships while strengthening the state’s international presence.Celebrated for its vibrant displays and authentic storytelling, Madhya Pradesh Tourism’s participation at IFTM Top Resa marks a significant milestone in positioning the state as a must-visit destination where ancient heritage, thriving wildlife, spiritual depth, and contemporary experiences converge—the true Heart of Incredible India.

Swagatam Bada - UNESCO World Heritage Sites

