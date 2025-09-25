Denebola Technologies Secures Strategic Investment to Scale Healthcare for 10 Million Women in Uganda

Denebola: Unlocking Health, Unlocking Futures for Africa's Women

This is a powerful endorsement of our work and a testament to the immense need for sustainable healthcare solutions in rural Africa.” — Dr. Kihumuro Wilbur

KAMPALA, CENTRAL, UGANDA, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denebola Technologies , a Ugandan social enterprise, today announced a significant strategic investment from the Women Innovation Fund ( WiNFUND ), cofounded by the Health Innovation Exchange (HEIX), and global health and Hygiene leader Reckitt . The new funding will accelerate the company’s mission to provide accessible and affordable healthcare to underserved women across the country.Denebola's proven model combines technology, micro-finance, and community partnerships to address critical healthcare barriers for low-income women. The funding will scale two of the company's core innovations: its community-driven Micro-Health Assurance (MHA) scheme and an AI-powered telehealth "e-Hub and Spoke" network. This investment is a major step toward the company's goal of reaching 10 million women in rural areas."This is a powerful endorsement of our work and a testament to the immense need for sustainable healthcare solutions in rural Africa," said Dr. Kihumuro Wilbur, CEO of Denebola Technologies. "With the backing of WiNFUND, Reckitt, and HEIX, we are no longer just building a model; we are now set to scale it on a mass level, ensuring millions of women gain access to the quality care they deserve."The investment will be deployed to expand Denebola's community-based health programs and enhance its telehealth fintech technology platform to serve a wider network of rural villages. This expansion will build upon the company’s proven record of using innovation and local partnerships to make a tangible difference in the lives of women.About Denebola Technologies:Denebola Technologies is a Uganda-based social enterprise that leverages technology and community partnerships to make healthcare accessible and affordable for low income communities in rural Africa.Denebola TechnologiesTel: +256761267314Email: info@denebolawomenhealth.comWebsite: https://denebolawomenhealth.com/

