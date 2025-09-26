Counter Swarm Drone Technology Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Counter Swarm Drone Technology Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, the market size for counter swarm drone technology has seen exponential growth. Forecasts predict an increase from $1.29 billion in 2024 to $1.62 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.4%. The significant growth observed during the historic period mirrors the escalating reliance of the military on unmanned aerial systems. Factors such as a hike in security threats from antagonistic drone swarms, increased demand for battlefield situational awareness, escalating government defense budgets, and widespread deployment of electronic warfare systems also contribute to this expansion.

The market size for counter swarm drone technology is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching $3.96 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 25.0%. Factors contributing to this surge during the forecast period include an escalating demand for AI-driven drone defense mechanisms, an increase in the utilization of autonomous counter-drone platforms, a rise in investment towards integrated radar and sensor networks, a higher emphasis on multi-domain operational capabilities, and a burgeoning requirement for portable and mobile counter-drone solutions. Future directions of growth during this period comprise refined energy weapon technology, inventiveness in swarm-neutralisation algorithms, capital investment into next-gen radar systems, developments in the realm of electronic countermeasure tech and cross-domain integrated defense platform innovations.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Counter Swarm Drone Technology Market?

The counter swarm drone technology market's growth is expected to be spurred by an escalating demand for drone detection and mitigation systems. These bespoke systems spot, trace, and disarm unauthorized or hazardous drones to safeguard crucial infrastructure and public safety. The uptick in drone detection and mitigation systems stems largely from heightened security threats from unsanctioned or antagonistic drones, which endanger critical infrastructure, military resources, and public safety. Integrating drone detection and mitigation systems boosts the efficiency of counter-swarm drone technology by offering comprehensive solutions to detect, trace, and disarm multiple drones concurrently. To illustrate, the Ministry of Justice, a government department in the UK, reported in October 2024 that prisons in England and Wales had 1,063 drone sightings in 2023, a significant rise from 478 in 2022, indicating a 122% increase. Consequently, the mounting demand for drone detection and mitigation systems propels the growth of the counter swarm drone technology market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Counter Swarm Drone Technology Market?

Major players in the Counter Swarm Drone Technology Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Raytheon Technologies

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• DroneShield Ltd.

• Anduril Industries

• BAE Systems

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Rheinmetall AG

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Counter Swarm Drone Technology Market?

Dominant players in the counter swarm drone technology market are prioritizing the development of advanced solutions such as integrated detection and neutralization systems. These systems' design enhances security for high-value assets and optimizes operational efficiency, particularly in defense and security applications. Essentially, these technological solutions are constructed to detect, track, and eliminate threats like drones under a synchronized framework. An example of this is a US-based company, Honeywell International Inc., known for its prowess in aerospace and building technologies. In September 2024, the company launched the SAMURAI System (Stationary and Mobile UAS Reveal and Intercept) – a layered counter-drone solution that integrates BVLOS communication, AI-powered command-and-control, and high-tech sensors like radar, EO/IR, and RF. The SAMURAI system, developed in collaboration with Blue Halo and Leonardo DRS, is capable of detecting, tracking and neutralizing drone swarms from both stationary and mobile bases. The U.S. Air Force is set to showcase this system in January 2025 with the goal of safeguarding high-value assets in fluctuating environments.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Counter Swarm Drone Technology Market Growth

The counter swarm drone technology market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Solution: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Technology: Electronic, Kinetic, Laser, Hybrid

3) By Platform: Ground Based, Handheld, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle-Based

4) By Application: Military And Defense, Homeland Security, Commercial, Critical Infrastructure, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Government, Commercial, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) Hardware: Radar Systems, Radio Frequency (RF) Jammers, Electro-Optical Or Infrared Sensors, Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs)

2) Software: Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Threat Detection, Drone Tracking Software, Command And Control Platforms

3) Services: Installation And Integration, Monitoring And Surveillance, Maintenance And Support

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Counter Swarm Drone Technology Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Counter Swarm Drone Technology Global Market Report, North America emerged as the dominant region for the previous year. It is predicted that Asia-Pacific will exhibit the most accelerated growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses several regions including, but not limited to, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

