LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Water Quality Testing Equipment Market to Surpass $6 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Wastewater Treatment Equipment which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $42 billion by 2029, with Water Quality Testing Equipment market to represent around 14% of the parent market. Within the broader Machinery industry, which is expected to be $5,140 billion by 2029, the Water Quality Testing Equipment market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Water Quality Testing Equipment Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the water quality testing equipment market in 2029, valued at $2,135 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,645 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing instances of water contamination and increasing government.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Water Quality Testing Equipment Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the water quality testing equipment market in 2029, valued at $1,841 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,419 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion in healthcare and pharmaceutical industries and increasing government support.

What will be Largest Segment in the Water Quality Testing Equipment Market in 2029?

The water quality testing equipment market is by device type into stationary or bench-top, portable, in-situ sondes. The stationary or bench-top market will be the largest segment of the water quality testing equipment market segmented by device type, accounting for 64% or $3,830 millions of the total in 2029. The stationary or bench-top market will be supported by regulatory compliance, technological advancements and increasing industrial application.

The water quality testing equipment market is segmented by test type into pH (power of hydrogen) test, dissolved oxygen test, conductivity test, turbidity test, tissue dielectric constant (TDC) tests and multiparameter. The pH (power of hydrogen) test market will be the largest segment of the water quality testing equipment market segmented by test type, accounting for 30% or $1,819 millions of the total in 2029. The pH (power of hydrogen) test market will be supported by rapid industrialization, urbanization and increasing environmental awareness.

The water quality testing equipment market by application into industrial, environmental, aquaculture, government, and other applications. The industrial market will be the largest segment of the water quality testing equipment market segmented by application, accounting for 57% or $3,409 millions of the total in 2029. The industrial market will be supported by rapid industrialization, increased awareness of environmental issues and water scarcity challenges.

What is the expected CAGR for the Water Quality Testing Equipment Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the water quality testing equipment market leading up to 2029 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Water Quality Testing Equipment Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global water quality testing equipment market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape industrial quality assurance and manufacturing processes worldwide.

Increasing Demand For Clean Water- The increasing demand for clean water will become a key driver of growth in the water quality testing equipment market by 2029. As the importance of clean and safe water becomes more recognized, there is a growing focus on monitoring and maintaining water quality. Testing equipment plays a crucial role in detecting contaminants like bacteria, heavy metals, and chemicals, ensuring water safety for consumption and sanitation. As a result, the increasing demand for clean water is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Favourable Government Support- The favourable government support will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the water quality testing equipment market by 2029. Governments are increasingly prioritizing public health initiatives to monitor and enhance water quality, particularly in areas with limited access to safe drinking water. Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on environmental sustainability and resource management, with governments supporting efforts aimed at improving water resource management, controlling pollution, and promoting sustainable agriculture. These actions are driving the demand for water quality testing equipment to effectively monitor and address environmental challenges. Consequently, the favourable government support is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Increasing Urbanization-The increasing urbanization will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the water quality testing equipment market by 2029. As urban populations increase, the demand for safe drinking water grows, along with the need to address higher pollution levels and more complex water systems. This drives the need for regular water quality monitoring to meet health and safety standards. Efficient water management becomes crucial, and testing equipment plays a key role in detecting contamination, optimizing water use, and ensuring sustainable urban water practices. Consequently, increasing urbanization is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Increasing Smart City Initiatives- The increasing smart city initiatives will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the water quality testing equipment market by 2029. Smart city initiatives are driving demand for advanced water quality testing equipment as urban centres focus on sustainable resource management. The integration of smart technologies enables real-time monitoring, which is critical for effective decision-making and ensuring public health. These systems deliver vital data that support timely responses and help meet regulatory requirements, thereby fuelling the growth of water quality testing equipment as cities adopt automated, data-driven solutions for water management. Consequently, the increasing smart city initiatives is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Water Quality Testing Equipment Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the stationery and bench-top water quality testing equipment market, the water quality pH testing equipment market, and the industrial water quality testing equipment market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $2 billion in market value by 2029, driven increasing regulatory emphasis on water safety and environmental compliance, rising industrial demand for real-time contamination monitoring, and technological advancements in sensor accuracy and data connectivity. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of automated, digital, and IoT-enabled testing systems that ensure continuous water quality assessment, enhance operational efficiency, and support sustainability initiatives across manufacturing, municipal, and utility sectors fuelling transformative growth within the broader water quality testing equipment industry.

The industrial water quality testing equipment market is projected to grow by $1,029 million, the stationery and bench-top water quality testing equipment market by $809 million, the water quality pH testing equipment market by $486 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

