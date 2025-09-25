Crypto Pioneer Ray Youssef Speaks in Russia About a New Path for Tokenization

Ray addresses the audience at The Crypto Summit, Moscow on September 24

MOSCOW, RUSSIA, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the Crypto Summit in Moscow, Russia, on September 24, crypto pioneer and NoOnes CEO Ray Youssef delivered a passionate speech about a new path for tokenization.During his speech, Youssef called for a “middle path” that “aligned incentives.”“So much has been done on the supply side, but nothing has been done on the demand side – except hype and empty promises,” Youssef said to an audience mostly made up of Russian crypto advocates and entrepreneurs.“The entire token industry is split into extremes. On the left, there are meme coin platforms that launch 20,000 tokens a day – and 99.9 per cent only last about 20 mins. There’s no place for serious projects. All the way on the right, you have the gold standard launch pads, but there’s a problem there, too – because it’s like Wall Street. You need a couple of million dollars to get in the door. Where is the middle path?”Youssef has been a long-time advocate for the utility of cryptocurrency, often sparring with advocates more interested in crypto speculation, so it might surprise some that he is advocating for tokenization. During his speech, he even called it “the greatest opportunity in the world right now.”However, Youssef has clearly not changed his philosophy. “I have always been a champion of technology, but only when it helps people. And we’ve been wasting this amazing invention on meme coins. We need a new path.”The new path Youssef proposes is a “creator” token economy.“Imagine a world where it’s not just meme coin scammers or projects extremely well-funded by the same VC’s who created the unequal playing field in the first place.”“We have all the tools and we have this demand from creators all over the world looking for a way to fund their projects – and no one has done it right yet because the incentives are not aligned. When we do it right, when we align the incentives of communities, it will be the biggest revolution the world has ever seen. Bigger than the Internet, bigger than blockchain technology.”Youssef ended his speech with a call to action. “I want all of you to come with me, and I want all of us to build creator token economies. If we do it right, we will create jobs, and we will make everyone happy – and we will make everyone rich.”ENDS

