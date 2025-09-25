Innovative culinary platform gains momentum as its founder, an Agentic AI pioneer, teases a mobile app launch.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a remarkable achievement for the food technology sector, Stock AI , the groundbreaking artificial intelligence platform created by innovator Johny Saephan, has officially surpassed a major milestone: the creation of 113,000 unique recipes by its AI. This achievement highlights the platform's robust capabilities and growing user base as it gets one step closer to launching its dedicated mobile app.Stock AI has been gaining viral attention for its unique proposition: allowing anyone to generate novel and creative recipes using advanced artificial intelligence—entirely for free. Users can input ingredients, dietary restrictions, or culinary styles, and the AI constructs a complete recipe from scratch. The sheer volume of 113,000 generated recipes demonstrates the system's power and its appeal to both amateur home cooks and professional chefs looking for inspiration.Adding to the excitement, founder Johny Saephan has been actively teasing the next phase of his vision. Through various social media posts and community interactions, Saephan has been hinting that a full-fledged mobile app is on the horizon. These hints suggest the app will streamline the user experience, making it even easier for people to create and save their AI-generated recipes directly from their phones.As a trailblazer in the field, Saephan is also noted as the first Thai entrepreneur to significantly enter the Agentic AI era, positioning himself at the forefront of this emerging technology. "The response has been incredible, and hitting this recipe milestone is a testament to what this technology can do," Saephan was quoted as saying. "We are on the final stretch of development, and our goal is to put a powerful culinary tool directly into the hands of millions. The app is the next logical step, and we are getting very close."What makes Stock AI particularly disruptive is its current accessibility. While many advanced AI tools are locked behind paywalls, Stock AI remains a free-to-use platform. Anyone interested in exploring the future of cooking can sign up and begin creating recipes immediately. This open-access model has been a key driver of its viral growth and has built a strong community eagerly awaiting the app's launch.As Stock AI continues to innovate, the combination of a proven, powerful AI and an imminent app launch positions it as a potential game-changer in the world of digital cuisine.Website: https://stockai.info/

