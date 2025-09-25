Fish scale tiles, Water Series by Cerames - Handcrafted Mermaid tiles in shades of green and blue

Fish Scale tiles inspired by Water by Cerames Blue and green hues fish scale tiles Green Fish Scale tiles - Forest Moss

CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cerames Unveils Handcrafted Fish Scale Tiles for Inspired InteriorsCerames, a European leader in artisanal design materials, announces the expansion of its handmade tile collections. Its celebrated fish scale tiles—also known as mermaid tiles—now anchor a growing portfolio of colorful, ocean-inspired finishes, while a brand-new “Fire” arabesque tile collection introduces bold reds, oranges, and yellows that bring warmth and energy to residential and commercial interiors. Together, these complementary lines empower designers and homeowners to craft kitchens, bathrooms, and living spaces that are at once original, elegant, and timeless.Handcrafted Fish Scale Tiles Inspired by the SeaEvery Cerames fish scale tile begins in the hands of skilled artisans who shape its distinctive curved form. This timeless pattern echoes the natural rhythm of overlapping scales in water, symbolizing movement, fluidity, and grace. Once formed, each tile is individually glazed and fired to create a durable, moisture-resistant surface that is easy to clean—ideal for kitchen backsplashes, bathroom showers, or decorative feature walls.Unlike mass-produced tiles, these mermaid tiles reveal subtle variations from piece to piece. This handcrafted quality ensures no two installations look exactly alike, allowing designers and homeowners to create unique, one-of-a-kind interiors.A Palette of Blue, Green, and TurquoiseCerames’ fish scale tiles stand out for their rich ocean-inspired colors. Shades of blue, green, and turquoise evoke the shimmering depths of water and the freshness of coastal air. Many tiles feature traditional crackle glazing, producing delicate decorative veining within the glaze. This effect enhances light reflections, adding depth and texture without compromising strength or ease of maintenance.Whether used as a full wall in a spa-like bathroom or as a fish scale tiles kitchen backsplash behind kitchen counters, these colors introduce a fresh, luminous look. Natural light dancing across the curved, crackled surfaces creates a living, ever-changing mosaic that feels both luxurious and connected to nature.Curated Color Sets for Effortless DesignTo simplify the creative process, Cerames offers pre-arranged sets of fish scale tiles with names inspired by landscapes and moods such as Morning Mist, Forest Glade, Emerald Bay, Mediterranean Breeze, and Valley Lake. Each set blends coordinated hues to achieve a harmonious yet dynamic composition. This makes it easy for homeowners and designers to tell a story of color—cool and serene, bright and invigorating—while still preserving the individuality of handcrafted pieces. For example, Emerald Bay blends deep green and turquoise for a rich oceanic effect, while Mediterranean Breeze captures soft blues reminiscent of sunlit seaside villages. These ready-to-install sets are especially popular for bathroom showers, around bathtubs, and as standout kitchen backsplashes.Versatility Beyond the Bathroom and KitchenAlthough many people first discover fish scale tiles in bathrooms or kitchens, their design potential reaches far beyond. Cerames customers have installed them as fireplace surrounds, entryway accents, or feature walls in boutique hotels and restaurants. The curved pattern adds movement to spaces dominated by straight lines, and the crackled glaze catches light in a way that transforms ordinary surfaces into focal points. Because Cerames glazes and fires each tile for long-term performance, the tiles resist everyday wear and humidity. This makes them a practical choice for both residential and commercial projects seeking distinctive, artisanal finishes.Introducing the “Fire” Arabesque CollectionWhere the ocean inspires calm, fire inspires energy—and that is the essence of Cerames’ new “Fire” arabesque tiles . This line captures the warmth and vibrancy of flames in bold shades of red, orange, and yellow. Each tile is hand-shaped into an elegant arabesque motif, then glazed and fired to achieve deep, luminous color and enduring quality. The “Fire” collection offers designers a strikingly different palette from the ocean tones of the fish scale tiles. Reds and oranges create excitement and passion, making these "lantern" tiles ideal for accent walls, dramatic kitchen backsplashes, or vibrant hospitality interiors where a bold statement is desired. Used alongside the cool blues and greens of the fish scale collection, they provide a dynamic “water and fire” contrast that few other brands can deliver.Craftsmanship Across All Cerames CollectionsCerames’ dedication to handcrafting extends well beyond fish scale and fire-themed arabesque tiles. The company also offers a wide range of authentic, hand-made pieces, including Mexican tiles , Moroccan tiles, copper tiles, and hand-painted Moroccan, Mexican, and Iznik sinks. Each product celebrates traditional techniques and cultural heritage while meeting contemporary standards of durability and usability. This broad portfolio gives designers and homeowners the freedom to mix and match styles—pairing a Moroccan sink with a fish scale tiles backsplash, combining copper tiles with fire-colored arabesques or layering Mexican patterns with Mediterranean hues and tones to create interiors that are as cohesive as they are richly textured.SustainabilityBecause each tile is made to last, Cerames installations reduce the need for replacement and minimize environmental impact. The company sources high-quality clays and glazes to ensure longevity, and its small-batch production methods keep craftsmanship at the forefront. For those who value sustainability as well as style, Cerames represents an investment in enduring beauty and responsible manufacturing.About CeramesCerames is a European brand specializing in handcrafted interior design elements. With a mission to preserve and celebrate traditional artistry, the company sources and produces authentic materials from Mexico, Morocco, and beyond. Its signature lines include fish scale (mermaid) tiles in oceanic shades of blue, green, and turquoise; the new “Fire” arabesque tiles in fiery reds, oranges, and yellows; handcrafted Mexican tiles; Moroccan tiles; copper tiles; and hand-painted Moroccan, Mexican, and Iznik sinks. By blending heritage techniques with contemporary quality standards, Cerames helps homeowners and designers create spaces of lasting beauty.

