Suriname to Host First Caribbean Energy Week, Driving Regional Investment and Collaboration

Caribbean Energy Week unites industry leaders from Suriname, Guyana, Trinidad and the region on March 30 – April 1, 2026, in Paramaribo, Suriname

PARAMARIBO, SURINAME, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caribbean Energy Week (CEW), a new three-day conference dedicated to driving resources investment and cooperation across the Caribbean, was officially launched today by organizing partners Energy Capital & Power, Sheriff Consultancy, Colibri Business Development, and Elite D’Fam. The event is set to take place from March 30 to April 1, 2026, at the Royal Torarica Hotel in Paramaribo, Suriname.

CEW will be produced in partnership with the African Energy Chamber, Afreximbank, and S&P Global Commodity Insights, and underscores Suriname’s expanding role in global energy.

Building on the foundation of the Suriname Awareness Symposium (SAS) 2025 event – established by Vanessa Yacoob and Ileana Ferber – CEW takes an expansive approach to the region’s energy investment landscape, bringing together hydrocarbons, mining, power and carbon credits and featuring the most dynamic and attractive markets in the Caribbean, including Suriname, Guyana, and Trinidad & Tobago – as well as investors from the United States, Brazil and elsewhere.

CEW 2026 is held under the auspices of Suriname’s President Dr. Jennifer Geerlings-Simons and will convene high-level stakeholders from across the Caribbean, with participation expected from the leadership of Guyana, Barbados, and CARICOM. This underscores the event’s regional importance and the growing momentum for collaboration in energy, mining and sustainable resource development.

Through a multi-track program of strategic sessions and workshops, CEW will cover exploration and production, oilfield services and technology, finance, mining, carbon credits and renewables, building on the recent surge in energy developments across the Caribbean. Dedicated sessions on local content will focus on inclusive growth, skills development and supply-chain expansion, positioning the event as a catalyst for local and regional transformation.

The Suriname–Guyana basin is among the world’s most exciting oil frontiers. Guyana has discovered more than 13 billion barrels of oil equivalent to date, with projects such as Liza (220,000 bpd), Payara (220,000 bpd), Yellowtail (250,000 bpd) and the recently sanctioned Hammerhead project driving rapid production growth. Suriname, with an estimated 2.2 billion barrels of recoverable resources, is advancing its first major deepwater development: TotalEnergies’ GranMorgu project, expected online in 2028 at approximately 220,000 bpd. Petronas and Shell are pursuing exploration across multiple offshore blocks, while upstream spending in Suriname increased from $348 million in 2020 to $514 million in 2024 and is projected to reach $9.5 billion between 2025 and 2027.

Trinidad and Tobago is expanding its deepwater acreage, attracting strong international interest. ExxonMobil was recently awarded offshore Block TTUD-1, which could generate up to $21.7 billion in investment if reserves are confirmed. Global oilfield service leaders, including Halliburton, SLB and Baker Hughes, are expanding their Caribbean presence, with SLB opening a new office in Suriname in 2025, demonstrating its long-term commitment to the market.

Mining remains a central pillar of the Caribbean’s resource economy. In Suriname, gold represented 74% of exports in 2024, with Newmont and Rosebel among the largest operators. Guyana’s mining sector is growing under a clear legal framework, with projects led by Newmont, AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields. By bringing together governments, operators, investors and service companies, CEW highlights the interconnected opportunities across oil, gas and mining, fostering regional collaboration and laying the groundwork for sustainable economic growth.

Companies and organizations interested in sponsoring or participating in Caribbean Energy Week 2026 are invited to contact Energy Capital & Power at sales@energycapitalpower.com to secure their place.



