Selenis launches Texnascis for textile circularity

MADRID, MADRID, SPAIN, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Selenis, a leading global manufacturer of specialty polyesters, today announced the launch of Texnascis, its new brand dedicated to textile-to-textile recycling. Texnascis will become the vehicle to deliver Selenis’s mission to drive the textile industry towards a circular future by transforming textile waste into innovative products for re-use.Selenis’s expertise in polymerization for the speciality fiber industry has always been woven into their heritage. In 2022 they recognized the pressing challenge of textile waste and focused resources and innovation to address it, while maintaining their core business in specialty polyesters. With production investments first in the US and now with a new facility in Italy, and through Texnascis, they are strengthening their leadership in textile circularity and building a bridge of sustainable innovation across both sides of the Atlantic.“The launch of Texnascis is a natural step forward as we build momentum in the textile-to-textile recycling space. We believe every garment should be reborn as another garment, not wasted. Achieving this vision on a global scale requires both innovation and forward-looking legislation and Texnascis will be at the forefront of this movement.” said Duarte Matos Gil, CEO of Selenis."For us, true sustainability means connecting the entire value chain. We ensure consistent performance by working with partners to scale, from pilot to industrial, and enhance recycled monomers. This provides our customers with a reliable, high-quality foundation for their scalable production, from recycled feedstock all the way to the finished products, whatever that may be." said Eduardo Santos, Global Head of Corporate Strategy at Selenis.Texnascis see potential in every reborn polyester fiber , transforming used clothing and textile waste into new, high-quality products. This vision moves the industry beyond the traditional linear model of "take, make, and waste" towards a circular system where every fiber is given a second life, driving a future where the textile lifecycle is truly infinite.Find out more at www.texnascis.com | Follow Texnascis on LinkediInABOUT SELENISSelenis is a global manufacturer of specialty polyesters, recognized for delivering innovative and sustainable solutions across industries. With production facilities in Portugal and a focus on advanced recycling and eco-efficient manufacturing, Selenis provides materials used in diverse applications ranging from packaging to textiles. The company is committed to enabling a more sustainable future through long-term collaboration, technological innovation, and operational excellence. Learn more at www.selenis.com Jamie Davies Rocío Arranz HernandoHead of Growth Marketing Marketing & Communications ManagerJamie.davies@imgsgps.com rocio.arranz@imgsgps.com

