Report Finds Over 70% of Leaders Use AI in Customer Interactions, But Adoption Remains Limited

According to the survey, more than 70% of leaders say at least one in ten of their customer interactions already has AI support.

The survey revealed that retail is leading the charge, especially in 24/7 customer support where AI bots handle simple queries at scale.

INDIA, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new survey by Kapture CX has thrown up a striking truth: not a single CX leader today says they are avoiding Artificial Intelligence (AI). The debate on whether AI belongs in the customer journey is over. But here’s the twist, while adoption is everywhere, real success stories are still rare.According to the survey, more than 70% of leaders say at least one in ten of their customer interactions already has AI support. Nearly 20% report that AI powers more than 60% of conversations. And by 2026, two-thirds of CX leaders expect AI to handle at least a quarter of all customer touchpoints.Yet the reality is less futuristic. A whopping 72% are still experimenting with pilots or early tests, while only 27% have scaled AI into full deployment. The excitement is clear, but so are the growing pains.Where AI works best right now?According to the survey, the most popular uses for AI today are:-Self-service tools like chatbots (42%)-Conversation intelligence and quality checks (33%)-Agent-assist tools (25%)The survey revealed that retail is leading the charge, especially in 24/7 customer support where AI bots handle simple queries at scale. Refunds and returns are another area where AI is cutting customer frustration and speeding things up.But when it comes to empathy-driven features like sentiment analysis, confidence remains low. Just 8% of leaders see AI as ready to decode human emotions in delicate situations.The rise of AI agents: Another fascinating trendOne in three CX leaders has already started experimenting with AI agents in their customer stacks, and another third plans to do so within the next year. Only 19% admit they aren’t looking at AI agents at all. That’s a strong signal of where the industry is headed.“AI is not about replacing humans; it’s about enabling deeper, more meaningful customer interactions. Our goal is to help enterprises move from fragmented pilots to scaled deployments that are trustworthy, empathetic, and impactful,” Sheshgiri Kamath, Co-Founder and CEO of Kapture CX, said.If CX leaders meet their 2026 goals, at least a quarter of all customer conversations will be handled by AI. In industries like retail, healthcare, and banking, that means millions of interactions shifting away from human operators to machines.

