Agricarbon soil data supports Agreena’s Verra milestone verification

UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global supplier of direct soil carbon measurement, Agricarbon, has had its work recognised, as Verra, the carbon credit registry, confirms verification of the AgreenaCarbon Project. A number of implementation partners have helped bring the project to fruition - including Agricarbon - which provided vital data to underpin the milestone.The first large-scale arable agriculture project of its kind to achieve verification, marks a significant moment for regenerative agriculture as the AgreenaCarbon project aims to deliver measurable climate impact across millions of hectares, resulting in the release of 2.3 million credits.Agricarbon has been working with Agreena over the last four years to measure field soil data across the European continent, with varying and diverse climate, geology, and topography profiles. This is a critical part in achieving the verification, so the announcement this week outlines how soil carbon sequestration can be measured, verified, and trusted at scale.Dr Harry Kamilaris at Agricarbon said: “The soil carbon analysis work Agricarbon has been supporting Agreena with is one of the crucial elements to achieving the Verra verification. Verra’s Verified Carbon Standard (VCS), and particularly VM0042, demands rigorous, auditable evidence of carbon sequestration. We are really pleased to have provided the physical soil samples and analysis which work with the models used by Agreena, ensuring that the data isn’t just theoretical, but backed by ground-truthed measurements.”Agricarbon’s industrialised processes, including the lab analysis, have enabled Agreena to issue Verified Carbon Units (VCUs) with confidence, making it more accessible for farmers and more scalable for Agreena.By conducting soil carbon sampling, and subsequent analysis, Agricarbon’s soil carbon stock assessment is supporting farming practices all over the globe to enhance soil carbon sequestration as well as soil health across the agricultural system.-Ends-Notes to editorsFor more information, go to: https://agreena.com/news/agreenacarbon-project-verra-verification/ Media contactKaren Richards, Agricarbon, KRichards@agricarbon.co.uk.About AgricarbonAgricarbon is a global supplier of soil carbon measurement and analysis, providing pioneering and scalable primary data insights based on direct sampling and lab analysis. A trusted advisor in scaling direct soil carbon measurement by combining scientific rigour with industrial efficiency, Agricarbon’s services are supporting the transition to regenerative agriculture, delivering high-integrity soil data that helps meet climate goals. For more information, go to: www.agricarbon.earth.

