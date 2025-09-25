Spooky-Chic Savings: Gemone Diamonds Launches Halloween Jewelry Sale

Black Oval Cut Diamond Engagement Ring set in dark metal, worn with a Lab Grown Diamond Tennis bracelet. High-end Black and Lab Diamond Fine Jewelry.

The ultimate statement piece. A mesmerizing Black Oval Diamond Ring is perfectly complemented by the classic sparkle of a Lab Grown Diamond Tennis Bracelet. Discover the bold new trend in luxury jewelry.

Round black lab grown diamond solitaire ring, black lab grown diamond halo pendant necklace, and black lab grown diamond stud earrings on a black surface with cobwebs, autumn leaves, and a candle. Matching lab grown black diamond jewelry set from the Gemo

Get ready for the season of shadows! Our essential Black Lab Grown Diamond Jewelry Set offers effortless gothic elegance. Shop the full collection of black lab grown diamond rings and pendants and prepare for the 2025 festivities.

Woman wearing a large black lab grown diamond necklace with a tear-drop pendant and lab grown diamond halo stud earrings in a dark, luxury setting. High-fashion, gothic diamond jewelry by GEMONE.

The GEMONE Halloween Collection is the definition of dark romance. Adorn yourself with this captivating black diamond tear-drop necklace, a mesmerizing centerpiece for any sophisticated costume or evening gown. Shop the boldest looks of 2025.

Celebrate Halloween in style! Gemone Diamonds offers black diamonds, lab-grown gems & gold charms—perfect for subtle elegance or bold statement looks.

For me, this collection is about giving people jewelry that feels both festive and personal.”
— Ashish Sukhadiya

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gemone Diamonds, A Premium Producer Of Black Diamonds, Lab-Grown Diamonds, And Fine Jewelry, Is Delighted To Introduce Its Limited-Edition Halloween Jewelry Collection 2025. Blending The Spooky Mystery Of Black Diamonds With The Radiance Of Lab-Grown Stones, This Collection Provides A New Bold Approach To Embracing The Season In Style.
Renowned Internationally For Blending Tradition With Technology, Gemone Diamonds Has Once Again Set New Trends For Seasonal Jewelry. This Themed Halloween Jewelry Collection Brings Gothic Sophistication With A Hint Of Modernity, Inspired For People Who Prefer To Be Centre Of Attention At Social Gatherings, Functions, Or Just Want To Infuse An Element Of Bold Glamour Into Their Fashion.
Black Diamonds Have Traditionally Represented Strength, Secretiveness, And Refinement, Which Makes Them The Perfect Gemstone For The Halloween Season. This Set Features Lab Grown Diamond Rings & Black Diamond Rings, Lab Grown Diamond Tennis Bracelets, And Lab Grown Diamond Pendant Necklace That Represent Dark Luxury Without Being Restricted To Halloween Wear. Their Natural Luster Aligns Effortlessly With Gold Or Platinum Accents, Resulting In Pieces That Are Both Stylish And Timeless.

Lab-Grown Diamonds: A Brilliant Contrast
To Meet The Intense Allure Of Black Diamonds, Gemone Diamonds Has Added Lab-Grown White And Fancy Colored Diamonds Throughout The Range. These Gemstones Introduce Sparkle, Contrast, And A New, Ethical Dimension To Every Piece. Combining Sustainability With Accessibility, Gemone Diamonds So Customers Can Proudly Wear Statement Jewelry Without Sacrificing Values.

Designed For The Bold
From Chunky Lab Grown Diamond Jewelry & Black Diamond Rings That Tap Into Gothic Chic To Delicate Pendants With Understated Spooky Themes, The Range Appeals To Contemporary Jewelry Enthusiasts Who Desire To Challenge Conventions. Dressing Up For A Halloween Party Or Adding A Touch Of Sophisticated Elegance To A Casual Top, These Creations Ooze Personality, Bold Refinement, And Self-Expression.

A Limited-Edition Celebration
The Halloween Jewelry Collection 2025 Will Be Available Exclusively Through Gemone Diamonds’ Online Store (www.gemonediamond.com). Customers Can Choose From Ready-To-Ship Designs Or Request Custom Creations, Allowing Them To Bring Their Personal Vision Of Spooky-Chic Jewelry To Life.
“Our Halloween Jewelry Sale is designed to make bold, seasonal jewelry accessible to everyone who wants to celebrate in style.”

A Legacy Of Craftsmanship
With More Than Five Decades Of Experience In The Diamond Business, Gemone Diamonds Has Established A Global Reputation As One Of The World's Most Reliable Suppliers Of Natural Black Diamonds And Lab-Grown Diamonds. From New York To Antwerp, The Firm Has Supplied Jewellers, Designers, And Private Collectors With Diamonds That Exceed The Highest Standards Of Beauty And Excellence.
This New Collection Not Only Showcases The Firm's Design Exclusivity But Also Its Determination To Make Fine Jewelry Accessible, Sustainable, And Fashion-Relevant.

Availability
The Halloween Jewelry Collection 2025 Is Available, Started On 15th September 2025. Customers Can Browse The Collection Online At www.gemonediamond.com Or Contact The Brand Directly For Custom Design Inquiries.

About Gemone Diamonds
Gemone Diamonds Is A Global Leader In Natural Diamonds, Black Diamonds, Lab-Grown Diamonds, And Fine Jewelry. With A Heritage Spanning Over 50 Years, The Company Specializes In Crafting High-Quality Stones And Jewelry That Balance Tradition With Innovation. Headquartered In India With International Reach, Gemone Diamonds Continues To Shape Global Trends In Diamonds And Luxury Jewelry.

Ashishkumar sukhadiya
Gemone Diamonds LLC
+1 929-665-4999
info@gemonediamond.com
