Control Moment Gyroscope Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Control Moment Gyroscope Market Size And Growth?

The control moment gyroscope market has seen robust growth in recent times. The market size is expected to increase from $1.53 billion in 2024 to $1.67 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The historic period growth can be attributed to a greater emphasis on high-precision earth observation satellites, growing demand for high-torque, compact gyroscopic solutions, and the rising trend of satellite constellations requiring accurate orientation control. Additionally, the increasing deployment of low earth orbit (LEO) and geostationary satellites, and a mounting investment in commercial satellite constellations has also contributed to the growth.

The market for control moment gyroscopes is predicted to expand significantly in the coming years, reaching a market value of $2.33 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth projection for the forecast period can be ascribed to several factors including a greater need for precision attitude control in space missions, an increase in funding for space exploration initiatives, the demand for durable and accurate gyroscopic systems, miniaturization of satellites and spacecraft components, and heightened demand in defense and military satellite applications. Key trends for the forecast period encompass technological progression in satellite attitude control systems, emergence of high-accuracy gyroscopic sensors, technological advancements facilitating long-duration space missions, amalgamation with real-time spacecraft monitoring and control software, and technological uptake in defense and military satellite programs.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Control Moment Gyroscope Market?

The upward trend in satellite launch demand is predicted to fuel the expansion of the control moment gyroscope market. Satellite launches denote the dispatching of man-made satellites into space via launch vehicles for diverse uses such as communication, navigation, earth imaging, and scientific study. This surge in satellite launches ties into the escalating need for worldwide internet connectivity, consequently speeding up the establishment of satellite constellations to improve coverage in remote and inadequately served locales. Control moment gyroscopes facilitate satellite launches through precise, fuel-less attitude regulation and stabilization, enabling exact alignment and swift reorientation of satellites in orbit. In 2023, as noted by the Satellite Industry Association based in the US, the commercial satellite sector witnessed unparalleled growth, with 2,781 satellites launched, which is a 20% rise from 2022. Hence, the burgeoning demand for satellite launches is propelling the expansion of the control moment gyroscope market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Control Moment Gyroscope Market?

Major players in the Control Moment Gyroscope Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Airbus Defence and Space

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Thales Group

• Moog Inc.

• OHB System AG.

• Exail Technologies

• Kearfott Corporation

• Emcore Corporation

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Control Moment Gyroscope Sector?

Key players in the control moment gyroscope market are concentrating on the development of innovative solutions like rideshare separation systems to improve satellite maneuverability, precise attitude control, and flexibility in mission for future space applications. This system is a mechanism that allows multiple satellites, which have been launched together in a single rocket, to separate and position themselves effectively in their allocated orbits without any collision or interruption. An example of this innovative solution was seen in August 2025 when Blue Canyon Technologies LLC, an American aerospace and defense firm, introduced a Saturn-400 spacecraft bus. This was specially designed for adaptable satellite missions and it accommodates enhanced payload capabilities. It had a capacity to increase payload up to 600 kg, helping customers to include larger and more advanced instruments for different missions. It came with upgraded attitude regulation with an optional inbuilt control moment gyroscope for increased agility and stability, in addition to a variety of reaction wheel choices. Built with adaptable software architecture and scalable power systems, it offered flexibility, dependability, and cost-effectiveness for both governmental and commercial satellite missions.

How Is The Control Moment Gyroscope Market Segmented?

The control moment gyroscope market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Actuators, Sensors, Controllers

2) By Type: Single Gimbal Control Moment Gyroscopes, Double Gimbal Control Moment Gyroscopes, Three Gimbal Control Moment Gyroscopes

3) By Technology: Electromechanical Gyroscopes, Optical Gyroscopes, Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) Gyroscopes

4) Application: Satellites, Spacecraft, Aircraft, Marine, Other Applications

5) By End User: Government Agencies, Commercial Enterprises, Research Organizations, Original Equipment Manufacturers

Subsegments:

1) By Actuators: Electric Motors, Torque Motors, Magnetic Bearings

2) By Sensors: Angular Rate Sensors, Position Sensors, Vibration Sensors

3) By Controllers: Onboard Attitude Controllers, Ground-based Controllers, Integrated Control Units

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Control Moment Gyroscope Market?

For the 2025 Control Moment Gyroscope Global Market Report, North America emerged as the top region for the year 2024. It is predicted that the highest rate of growth will be seen in the Asia-Pacific region in the upcoming forecast period. The report comprehensively includes all regions namely, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

