Office of the Governor — Travel Release — Gov. Green to Speak at Clinton Global Initiative in New York

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN TO SPEAK AT CLINTON GLOBAL INITIATIVE IN NEW YORK

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 24, 2025

HONOLULU ̶ Governor Josh Green will travel to New York on Wednesday to take part in the Clinton Global Initiative Annual Meeting.

Governor Green will join the “Investing in Community Resilience” Leaders Stage session on Thursday, September 25, where he will share Hawai‘i’s perspective on strengthening communities through science-based policy decisions, climate action, housing and equitable infrastructure. Governor Green will also participate in roundtables on health and climate resilience.

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from the afternoon of September 24 until the afternoon of September 27.

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Phone: 808-586-0120

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: 808-265-0083

Email: [email protected]