DBEDT NEWS RELEASE: HAWAI‘I SMALL BUSINESSES URGED TO COMPLETE FEDERAL RESERVE CREDIT SURVEY BY NOV. 14

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF BUSINESS, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND TOURISM

KA ʻOIHANA HOʻOMOHALA PĀʻOIHANA, ʻIMI WAIWAI A HOʻOMĀKAʻIKAʻI

JAMES KUNANE TOKIOKA

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AND SUPPORT DIVISION

DENNIS T. LING

ADMINISTRATOR

HAWAI‘I SMALL BUSINESSES URGED TO COMPLETE FEDERAL

RESERVE CREDIT SURVEY BY NOV. 14

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 24, 2025

HONOLULU – The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) is encouraging Hawai‘i small businesses to take part in the Federal Reserve’s 2025 Small Business Credit Survey (SBCS), now open through November 14.

The annual survey gathers insights into how small businesses seek financing and the challenges they face. Results are used by the Federal Reserve, federal agencies, policymakers and service providers, to shape programs and policies that directly affect access to capital and resources. Last year, feedback from Hawai‘i participants contributed to national reports on lending trends and the financial health of small businesses following natural disasters.

The survey takes about 12 minutes to complete and is open to for-profit businesses with fewer than 500 employees. Responses are confidential and no personal information is required. The survey is open to businesses currently operating, those that recently closed and those preparing to launch.

“We strongly encourage Hawai‘i’s small business leaders to participate in this vital survey,” said Dennis Ling, administrator of the Business Development and Support Division at DBEDT. “Your insights play a critical role in guiding federal agencies and service providers. By sharing your experiences, you help shape policies and decisions that expand access to financing and create stronger opportunities for businesses throughout Hawai‘i.”

Take the survey online at: fedreserveboard.gov1. qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_ 28XYEIGb3d94Mfk?orgid= HawaiiDeptofBiz

About the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT)

DBEDT is Hawai‘i’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, as well as foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawai‘i economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawai‘i’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments and promotes innovation-sector job growth.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Laci Goshi

Communications Officer

Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, State of Hawai‘i

Cell: 808-518-5480

Email: [email protected]

Dennis Ling

Business Development and Support Division Administrator

Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, State of Hawai‘i

Phone: 808-587-2755

Email: [email protected]