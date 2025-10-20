Lt. Gov. Luke/EOEL – VNR – 100th Public Pre-K Classroom Opens in Hawaiʻi, Advancing Universal Access for Keiki
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
KE KEʻENA O KA HOPE KIAʻĀINA
EXECUTIVE OFFICE ON EARLY LEARNING
KEʻENA HOʻOKELE HOʻONAʻAUAO PAE KAMALIʻI O HAWAIʻI MOKUʻĀINA
YUUKO ARIKAWA-CROSS
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HOʻOKELE
100TH PUBLIC PRE-K CLASSROOM OPENS IN HAWAIʻI, ADVANCING UNIVERSAL ACCESS FOR KEIKI
Ready Keiki initiative marks major step toward statewide preschool for all
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
October 20, 2025
HONOLULU — Hawaiʻi celebrated a major milestone toward making preschool accessible to all keiki with the opening of the state’s 100th public pre-kindergarten classroom at Maunawili Elementary School in Kailua, Oʻahu.
“Just a few years ago, there were only a few dozen public pre-K classrooms statewide,” said Lt. Gov. Luke. “Now, we’re celebrating our 100th. This just shows Hawaiʻi’s commitment to every child, every family, and every community. Ready Keiki is about giving our youngest learners the foundation to thrive while ensuring families can access trusted early education no matter where they live.”
Since the launch of Ready Keiki in January 2023, EOEL and its partners have more than tripled the number of public pre-K classrooms statewide. In 2022, there were 37 classrooms; today, there are 117 classrooms across 89 locations statewide.
“We’re proud of how far we’ve come, and we know our work continues,” said EOEL Director Yuuko Arikawa-Cross. “Every new classroom represents a doorway to opportunity for families. Our goal is to meet families where they are and ensure every keiki in Hawaiʻi has access to a strong start.”
The new classroom at Maunawili Elementary is the school’s first public pre-K, expanding preschool access for families on Windward Oʻahu. Nearby, new classrooms also opened at Kainalu Elementary in Kailua and Ben Parker Elementary in Kāneʻohe within the past year.
“Being the 100th public pre-K classroom is such an honor for our school and community,” said Kauʻi Tanaka, principal of Maunawili Elementary. “We’re excited to welcome our youngest learners to campus and help them get ready for their K–6 journey. Early learning is where curiosity, confidence, and love of learning begin.”
Each classroom in the state’s Public Pre-Kindergarten Program serves up to 20 students, ages 3 and 4, with priority given to children in foster care, families experiencing homelessness, or other at-risk circumstances. Enrollment is accepted year-round.
For more information, families can contact EOEL at (808) 784-5350.
Recent Public Pre-K Classrooms Opened in August 2025
*Hawaiian language classroom
**Multiple classrooms opening
|
Hawaiʻi Island
Kalaniʻanaʻole Elementary & Intermediate
Keaʻau Elementary
Keaukaha Elementary
Kauaʻi
Maui
|
Oʻahu
Barbers Point Elementary
Hāhaʻione Elementary
Hauʻula Elementary * **
Heʻeia Elementary
Helemano Elementary
Kaʻala Elementary
Kāhala Elementary **
Kaʻiulani Elementary
Kalihi Elementary
Linapuni Elementary
Lehua Elementary
Lunalilo Elementary **
Māʻili Elementary
Mākaha Elementary
Maunawili Elementary
Royal Elementary
Solomon Elementary
###
RESOURCES
Courtesy Office of the Lt. Governor
Timestamps:
-
0:53: Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke
-
2:04: Yuuko Arikawa-Cross, Director, Executive Office on Early Learning
-
2:36: Kauʻi Tanaka, Principal, Maunawili Elementary School
Media Contacts:
Shari Nishijima
Communications Director
Office of the Lieutenant Governor
808-978-0867
Tara Castrovinci
Communications Specialist
Executive Office on Early Learning
808-368-9274
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.