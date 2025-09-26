Business-To-Business (B2B) Continuing Education Market - Opportunities, Growth, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Business-To-Business (B2B) Continuing Education Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Forecast For The Business-To-Business (B2B) Continuing Education Market From 2024 To 2029?

The size of the business-to-business (B2B) continuing education market has been significantly increasing over the years. The market growth is projected to increase from $5.83 billion in 2024 to $6.40 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The historical growth is due to increased demand for professional credentials, a widening skills gap in the labor force, a surge in industry-specific knowledge demand, a growing preference for e-learning, and an upward trend in the demand for business operations.

The B2B continuing education market is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, with forecasts predicting a size of $9.22 billion by 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 9.6%. This growth over the prediction period is driven by factors such as the increased application of AI to facilitate personalized learning, the transition to hybrid work models, heightened dependence on training for remote workforces, the uptick in usage of mobile education platforms, and a steady rise in the preference for microlearning. The prediction period will also see trending practices like microlearning modules, mobile-centric learning platforms, training models based on subscriptions, training through virtual and augmented reality, and performance tracking and analytics guided by data.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Business-To-Business (B2B) Continuing Education Market?

The growth of the business-to-business (B2B) continuing education market is set to be driven by the increasing uptake of online learning. This form of education, which takes place over the internet instead of in a conventional classroom environment, is seeing immense growth due to the rising requirement for flexible educational solutions allowing learners to partake in courses at their convenience, on their own schedules, and from any location. This flexibility accommodates a variety of schedules and personal obligations. Online learning in the context of B2B continuing education enables companies to enhance their employees' skills, provide uniform training across various locations, and keep up-to-date with industry developments. It offers flexibility coupled with cost-efficiency and scalability, thereby augmenting workforce performance. As an illustration, data from Eurostat, a government agency based in Luxembourg, showed that in 2024, 33% of internet users in the European Union participated in an online course or utilized online learning materials in the three months prior to the survey. This is a rise of 3 percentage points from 30% in 2023. Consequently, the growing need for online learning is fuelling the expansion of the business-to-business (B2B) continuing education market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Business-To-Business (B2B) Continuing Education Market?

Major players in the Business-To-Business (B2B) Continuing Education Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Adobe Inc.

• John Wiley & Sons Inc.

• Coursera Inc.

• Skillsoft Corp.

• QA Limited

• HealthStream Inc.

• Guild Education Inc.

• Docebo Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Business-To-Business (B2B) Continuing Education Market?

Major enterprises active in the B2B ongoing education market segment are prioritizing the creation of innovative tools such as adaptable learning systems to skillfully train staff members and increase efficiency at work. These flexible learning platforms are digital options that provide professionals with on-demand access to educational or training modules, tailored to suit their personal speed, timing, and learning needs, supplying businesses and their employees with a custom and self-guided learning journey. For example, FutureLearn Limited, an online education service based in the UK, kicked off a B2B social media campaign in September 2024 to spotlight FutureLearn for business service which provides custom learning options to businesses, governmental bodies, educational institutions, and universities. The campaign emphasized Continuing Professional Development (CPD) certified programs, industry-specific Skills Academies, and custom-made learning management systems with the end goal being to assist organizations in upskilling their staff, overcoming any skill deficiencies, and boosting productivity through custom online education that offers great flexibility. The campaign successfully utilized both paid and free advertising across various social platforms such as LinkedIn, Instagram, and Google to connect with a wide audience of potential partners, stressing the importance of risk-free affiliate partnership schemes, real-time learning statistics for performance monitoring, and online courses led by experts.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Business-To-Business (B2B) Continuing Education Market Segments

The business-to-business (B2B) continuing education market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Offline, Online

2) By Component: Training, Credentialing

3) By Application: Ambulatory Surgery Center, Behavioral Health, Community Health Center, Acute Care Center, Urgent Care Center, Imaging And Diagnostic Center, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Offline: Workshops, Seminars

2) By Online: E-Learning Modules, Virtual Classrooms, Webinars, Learning Management Systems

Which Regions Are Dominating The Business-To-Business (B2B) Continuing Education Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the Business-To-Business (B2B) Continuing Education Global Market Report 2025. The region displaying the most rapid growth in the forecasted time is expected to be Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses a variety of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

