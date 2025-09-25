TradeScanner AI Launches Revolutionary Global Trading Platform with Advanced AIPowered Analysis Tools

TradeScanner AI

TradeScanner AI launches global platform delivering AI-powered trading analysis today, with asset monitoring and automation on the roadmap.

TradeScanner AI represents a breakthrough in global market analysis technology— seamlessly integrating artificial intelligence with comprehensive market research tools.” — Dr. Amin Halum, CEO of Valuegate Investments

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trade Scanner LLC, with global headquarters at 500 Village Square Crossing, Suite 101, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410, proudly announces the worldwide launch of TradeScanner AI, a next-generation AI-driven trading analysis platform transforming how traders research and analyze markets across Forex, Metals, Indices, Stocks, and Cryptocurrencies.

With offices spanning the United States, Saudi Arabia, Greece, India, and Dubai, TradeScanner AI delivers cutting-edge market analysis tools to global markets 24/7, serving traders across multiple continents and time zones.

TradeScanner AI unveils its powerful AI Assistant, an intelligent trading analysis companion developed through two years of intensive training with a comprehensive worldwide trading knowledge base. Built on methodologies from experienced market professionals and extensive research from global trading exchanges, the AI has been refined through analysis of vast cross-sectoral, geographical, industrial, economic, and market data spanning multiple continents and asset classes.

Tested by 5,000+ users continuously for more than 6 months, the sophisticated assistant transforms market research by providing structured analysis insights based on user uploaded charts and market data. Drawing from its extensive training on diverse market conditions, economic cycles, and analytical methodologies from leading financial institutions worldwide, the assistant delivers comprehensive market analysis—including technical level identification, risk assessment tools, target analysis, entry/exit point analysis, and statistical calculations—powered by state-of-the-art AI models enriched with analytical expertise.

Continuous Innovation

The TradeScanner team, leveraging expertise from global trading exchanges and insights from users across diverse markets, continues to enhance the platform with planned features including intelligent asset monitoring, global alert systems, and advanced pattern recognition capabilities. This extensive user feedback loop, combined with continuous learning from worldwide market patterns, ensures the platform evolves with real market research needs. Future development roadmap includes automated analysis solutions, subject to obtaining required regulatory licenses across multiple jurisdictions.

Dr. Amin Halum, CEO of Valuegate Investments, a prominent leader in financial technology innovation, shared: "TradeScanner AI represents a breakthrough in global market analysis technology— seamlessly integrating artificial intelligence with comprehensive market research tools to create an unparalleled analytical experience. This platform's international reach and relentless innovation positions it as a true market leader that will transform how millions of traders worldwide research and analyze markets. I am excited to support a revolutionary platform that bridges technology, global markets, and unprecedented analytical opportunity."

Engineered for massive scalability to serve millions of traders and institutions across global markets, TradeScanner AI is building a transformative ecosystem that perfectly balances breakthrough technology with robust international compliance standards.

About Trade Scanner LLC

Trade Scanner LLC is a pioneering global fintech company with offices in the United States, India, Saudi Arabia, Greece, and Dubai, dedicated to democratizing access to institutional grade market analysis technology through innovative AI solutions. Built on two years of intensive AI development and tested by over 5,000+ users worldwide, the company serves international markets 24/7, delivering comprehensive market analysis and research tools derived from extensive cross-sectoral, geographical, and economic data analysis. With deep expertise gained from global trading exchanges and analytical methodologies from experienced market professionals, Trade Scanner LLC combines cutting-edge technology with proven analytical frameworks. With a commitment to regulatory excellence across global jurisdictions, Trade Scanner LLC is transforming how traders worldwide research and analyze markets.

Important Disclaimer

TradeScanner AI is a market analysis and research platform designed for informational purposes only. We are not licensed financial advisors, investment advisors, or broker dealers. We do not provide financial advice, investment recommendations, or trading signals. We make no claims, representations, warranties, or guarantees regarding trading performance, profitability, success rates, or investment returns. All trading and investing involves substantial risk of loss, and past performance does not indicate future results. Users are solely responsible for their own trading and investment decisions and should conduct their own research and due diligence. Users must consult with qualified, licensed financial professionals before making any investment or trading decisions. TradeScanner AI disclaims all liability for any losses or damages resulting from use of our platform or reliance on our analysis tools.

