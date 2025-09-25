Military Robots Market Projected To Grow At A Significant CAGR By 2030

Military Robots

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global military robots market size was accounted for $17.55 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $34.61 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in investment to develop autonomous systems and surge in demand for underwater drones for defense and security applications drive the global military robot market. However, high cost of military drones and communication problems associated with autonomous underwater vehicles hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in investment for robotics technologies in unmanned ground vehicles and surge in defense spending are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.Download Report (298 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13130 An increase in investments to develop autonomous systems throughout the world and a rise in demand for underwater drones for defense and security applications are expected to drive the military robots market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of military drones and communication problems associated with autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing investment for robotics technologies in unmanned ground vehicles and a rise in defense spending globally are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the future.Covid-19 scenario of Military Robot Market:The Covid-19 pandemic forced governments across the world to impose strict lockdown restrictions and ban international import-export on non-essential items. This, sudden fall in availability of raw materials hampered the manufacturing of military robots.The prolonged lockdown hampered the manufacturing activities due to disruption of the supply chain and lack of workforce.Buy This Research Repot: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/military-robots-market/purchase-options The report divides the global military robot market on the basis of by Application (Combat Support, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Mine Clearance, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), and Others), Mode of Operation (Human Operated and Autonomous), and Platform (Airborne Robots, Land Robots, and Marine Robots): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.Asia-Pacific dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the global military robots market share in North America region in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities, technological developments by big players, rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, and efficient autonomous systems. North America is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of military robots, along with its huge defense spending and the presence of major defense equipment manufacturers such as BAE Systems plc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and others.Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13130 The report offers the analysis of the global military robot market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. In addition, the region is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.The global military robots industry report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as BAE Systems plc, General Dynamics Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, SAAB AB, Rheinmetall AG, and Thales Group.Trending Reports:Military Parachute Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/military-parachute-market-A09102 Military Battery Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/military-battery-market-A13309 Military and Defense Sensor Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/military-sensors-market-A07157

