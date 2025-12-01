[CAGR of 5.3%] Guanylic Acid Market: Current Trends and Future Prospects, 2031

Guanylic Acid Market CAGR

The global guanylic acid market is projected to reach $2.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global guanylic acid market generated $1.4 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit $2.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.Download Sample PDF (350 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17698 The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global guanylic acid market based on drug type, disease type, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Based on salt type, the disodium guanylate segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the overall guanylic acid market in 2021, and is projected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. The same segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.5% throughout the forecast period. The report also discusses dipotassium guanylate and calcium guanylate segments.Based on application, the taste enhancer segment contributed to nearly half of the global guanylic acid market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031. The same segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report also discusses flavoring agent and other segments.Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/guanylic-acid-market/purchase-options Based on end user industry, the food and beverage segment captured the largest share of more than four-fifths of the global guanylic acid market in 2021, and is likely to exhibit a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. Nonetheless, the others segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes the cosmetics segment.Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific contributed to more than one-third of the overall guanylic acid market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same market would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.The key market players analyzed in the global guanylic acid market report include AFINE CHEMICALS LIMITED, AHH Chemical Co., Ltd., AK Scientific Inc., Alichem Inc., Anhui BBCA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., BOC Sciences, Chemspace, Conier Chem & Pharma Limited, DAYANG CHEM (HANGZHOU) CO., LTD., Hubei ipure Biotech Co., Ltd., Hunan Huateng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Jinan Shangbo biotech Co, Ltd., Merck KGaA, Phenomenex Inc., and Zhejiang Chengyi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.The report analyzes these key players of the global guanylic acid market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/guanylic-acid-market-A17278

