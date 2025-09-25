Cover of Nickname Your Emotions and Hug Them by Rui Bigmoon Symbolic full moon logo featuring the kanji “大月(Big Moon)”

I hope this book will make a meaningful contribution to the global issues of overthinking and intense emotional struggles.” — Rui Bigmoon

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Tokyo to the World: Rui Bigmoon Brings Japanese Spiritual Wisdom to a Global Audience

Japanese author Rui Bigmoon announces the release of a new English-language spiritual self-help book, Nickname Your Emotions and Hug Them: A Japanese Approach to Emotional Healing, Inner Peace, and the Law of Attraction, published on Amazon Kindle in August, 2025.

The book presents a unique method of transforming emotions by giving them nicknames and gently embracing them, instead of general approaches such as resisting them, running away from them, ignoring them, analyzing them, or confronting painful memories.

Bigmoon says, “This method is truly effective” because it was the very approach that helped her when she was swept away and struggled in storms of emotions. Beyond presenting a method, this book unfolds as the story of her transformation—from being lost in emotions to experiencing spiritual growth.

Along the way, she drew deeply on the wisdom of many Japanese spiritual leaders, as well as specialists, trainers, and other inspiring figures. While Japan is widely known for its cultural exports such as manga, anime, and video games, the country also possesses a rich reservoir of spiritual wisdom.

Today in Japan, a small but steadily growing movement is emerging to “stop automatic thoughts” and “return to the right brain.” This book introduces this awakening movement, together with a uniquely Japanese style of the Law of Attraction and other practical teachings, showing how these approaches supported her journey from despair to hope.

Bigmoon hopes this book will make a meaningful contribution to the global issues of overthinking and intense emotional struggles.

About the Book

Title: Nickname Your Emotions and Hug Them: A Japanese Approach to Emotional Healing, Inner Peace, and the Law of Attraction

Author: Rui Bigmoon

Release Date: August 10, 2025

Format: Kindle eBook

Price: USD 2.99 (Free with Kindle Unlimited)

Availability: Amazon Kindle Store



About the Author

Rui Bigmoon was born and raised in Tokyo, where she still lives today as the landlord of an aging multi-tenant building. Drawing on her 60 years of life experience—personal struggles and spiritual exploration—she has developed a writing style that weaves Japanese spiritual wisdom with universal themes of healing and transformation.

This book marks Rui Bigmoon’s debut on the global stage, offering readers practical tools to gently navigate intense emotions, find inner peace and open up to the flow of life. At the same time, it conveys the essence of Japanese spirituality through everyday culture—songs, dramas, and other familiar experiences—making it accessible to readers around the world.

Media Contact

Rui Bigmoon

Rui Bigmoon official website https://rui-bigmoon.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.