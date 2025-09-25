The International Remote Viewing Association Returns to It’s Roots in New Mexico on October 2-5

IRVA Banner2025 Spoon Bending Fun Hal Puthoff, Tom McNeary, Paul Smith

He connected up a couple of plants to polygraphs and he would find that if he affected one the other one would respond. So I thought maybe this is a new field that we don't include in our physics.” — Dr. Hal Puthoff on the Joe Rogan Show

CLOUDCROFT, NEW MEXICO, CT, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Remote Viewing Association (IRVA) announces our annual conference, this year to be held in Cloudcroft, New Mexico, on October 2 - 5, close to Alamogordo, where the very first IRVA community meeting was held back in 1999. There is also an optional free Pre-Conference Experimental Lab September 31 - October 1. Join us for one of the most intimate, inspiring, and unforgettable conferences of all time!Immersive Experiences:Highlights:Participants will journey through an unforgettable weekend of exploration, curiousity and discovery: from dialoguing with luminaries and cutting edge researchers in the field of Remote Viewing and traversing UFO hotspots like the White Sands Missile Range Museum and the surreal gypsum dunes glowing under the desert sun at White Sands National Park, to gathering under pristine desert skies for BBQs, talent shows, spoon-bending experiments, and star parties at Lyn Buchanan’s Remote Viewing Ranch. We’ll don western attire for a saloon-themed talent-comedy show, enjoy a theatrical mystery banquet, experience a remote viewing competition to practice our skills, share delicious meals and enjoy late night conversation that spark friendships and insights. We’ll even embark on a midnight paranormal investigation in one of New Mexico’s most haunted lodges.Venue: The Lodge at CloudcroftSince 1899, the Lodge has welcomed adventurers, visionaries, and celebrities, including Pancho Villa, Judy Garland, Clark Gable, and President Woodrow Wilson. Its Victorian architecture, forest vistas, and famed Rebecca’s restaurant—named for the Lodge’s resident ghost—make it the perfect backdrop for exploring consciousness and mystery.Luminary Presentations:Prepare to be captivated by a constellation of visionary thinkers, intelligence insiders, and consciousness pioneers. Dale E. Graff revisits Cold War secrets in “A Return to the Valley of Fires,” while Kelly Chase and Jay Christopher King ignite curiosity in a fireside chat on remote viewing’s link to the UFO/UAP mystery. Lyn Buchanan, Lori Lambert Williams, and Debra Lynne Katz reveal advanced techniques and transformative applications of controlled perception, as Cindy Miller shares how cutting-edge AI is revolutionizing remote viewing research. Pam Coronado leads a hands-on exploration of psychometry and environmental imprints, while Jeffrey Mishlove invites us to normalize the paranormal. Daqing Piao dives deep into the science of data and signal, and Paul H. Smith examines the shadowy nexus between remote viewing and UFO intelligence. Adding historical depth, Francis Gary Powers Jr. revisits the U-2 spy plane saga, Gregory C. Radabaugh unveils the role of remote viewing in intelligence operations, and Henry Gilroy shows how the unseen fuels the creative imagination.Together, these presentations offer a rare and riveting journey — unlocking hidden histories, expanding the frontiers of consciousness, and guiding you beyond the veil into the vast, uncharted landscape of the mind.What is Remote Viewing?Remote viewing is the learned ability to perceive and describe people, places, and events beyond ordinary senses—using focused consciousness alone. Unlike many intuitive practices, it follows structured, repeatable protocols developed by scientists and intelligence officers. This combination of intuition and discipline makes it both a practical skill and a profound exploration of human potential.Once a Cold War intelligence secret, remote viewing now has global visibility—from George Clooney’s The Men Who Stare at Goats to Russell Targ’s stellar documentary, Third Eye Spies, and IRVA Founding member Dr. Hal Puthoff’s recent appearance on Joe Rogan . At the heart of this cultural resurgence is IRVA, founded in 1999 in Alamogordo, NM, by scientists and military intelligence veterans from the original SRI programs. IRVA continues to provide education, ethical standards, scientific studies, and community for everyone from curious newcomers to seasoned practitioners.IRVA Then and NowFounded in 1999, the International Remote Viewing Association (IRVA) is a thriving non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the research, education, and practice of remote viewing — the trained ability to perceive distant or unseen targets using only the mind. Created by pioneering scientists, intelligence professionals, and renowned remote viewers from the U.S. military’s Stargate Program, many who are still active board members and participants, IRVA was established to preserve remote viewing’s scientific legacy and build a credible global community devoted to exploring the farthest reaches of human consciousness.Today, IRVA stands as a leader in consciousness studies, blending science and mystery to push the boundaries of what humans can do with inner sensory perception. Through IRVA-ED, it offers world-class training at every level; the IRVA Research Unit (IRU)unites experts and explorers in monthly collaborations; the IRVA-iRiS Grant fuels groundbreaking psi research; and the BIAL Foundation Project investigates the cutting edge of dreams, VR, AI, and remote perception. Now also home to the Applied Precognition Project (APP), IRVA continues its legendary mission — a living, evolving laboratory where science and spirit meet.Pre-Conference Research Lab is September 30 – October 1, 2025 • Cloudcroft, New MexicoFree and open to intermediate and advanced remote viewers, this BIAL Foundation–funded research lab explores the evolving intersection of psi and technology. Participants will engage in groundbreaking experiments, including:AI vs. Real TargetsPerception of Written LanguageVirtual Reality TargetsAI vs. Human MonitoringFeedback ConditionsAdditional studies will probe timing, feedback, and precognition using photo, video, and immersive VR targets.“This lab is a pioneering collaboration between legendary remote viewing protocols and cutting-edge technology,” said an IRVA spokesperson.Registration will remain open until the Beginning of the Conference.Space is limited for this retreat-style conference and research lab. Join the living legacy of consciousness exploration.To learn more about the organization and board watch: https://www.youtube.com/live/tWNI7eYHkpQ?si=Gdrek91A9QKHXAzL Register now at http://www.IRVAConference.com Visit our main website at: http://www.IRVA.org “Remote Viewing is Better Than a Time Machine!” — Anonymous

