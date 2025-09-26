Communication Antenna Market CAGR to be at 11.8% from 2025 to 2029 | $44.87 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Communication Antenna Market?

The quick expansion of the communication antenna market has been noticeable in the past few years. The value is projected to rise from $25.59 billion in 2024 to $28.71 billion in 2025 with an annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The significant growth previously observed can be accredited to factors like the extension of mobile network coverage, the rising popularity of smartphones, an escalating demand for high-speed internet, the increase in 5G infrastructure development, and a surge in the application of connected devices.

Expectations for a swift expansion in the communication antenna market in the next few years are high, with growth predicted to reach $44.87 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. This forthcoming growth can be linked to an upsurge in the demand for internet of things (IoT) connectivity, the widespread adoption of smart cities, an augmented need for sophisticated wireless communication, expansion in the autonomous vehicle infrastructure, and the growth of 6G research initiatives. Significant future market trends include progress in beamforming technology, the fusion of AI and antenna systems, advancements in compact antenna design, the creation of energy-efficient antennas, and enhancement in multi-band antenna capabilities.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Communication Antenna Market?

The growth of the communication antenna market is anticipated to be fueled by the increasing adoption and usage of smartphones. Smartphone penetration, which signifies the proportion of the population owning and using smartphones, exemplifies the profound acceptance and meshing of mobile technology into everyday life. Factors such as more cost-effective prices and increased accessibility have paved the way for the surge in smartphone penetration, bringing smartphones into the hands of a larger consumer base. Communication antennas bolster smartphone penetration by providing dependable network connectivity, an indispensable factor for uninterrupted mobile communication. They amplify data rate and coverage, enhancing user experience across both personal and business-based applications. For instance, the GSM Association, a not-for-profit organization based in the UK, reported in October 2023 that about 4.3 billion people (representing 53% of the world population) were employing their personal smartphones to access the internet. Approximately 80% of these mobile internet users have now shifted to 4G or 5G smartphones, marking an increase of 330 million people from 2022 to 2023. Thus, the growing smartphone penetration fuels the expansion of the communication antenna market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Communication Antenna Market?

Major players in the Communication Antenna Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• TE Connectivity Ltd.

• EchoStar Corporation

• Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

• Amphenol Corporation

• Molex LLC

• Temix Communications S.r.l.

• Sunway Communication Co. Ltd.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Communication Antenna Market?

Major firms in the communication antenna market are concentrating their efforts on introducing cutting-edge technologies, such as mission-critical network antennas, to boost dependability, coverage, and performance of crucial communication systems. These antennas are crucial for providing secure and reliable connectivity services, which are critical for fields like public safety, defense, and emergency communications. For instance, Ericsson, a telecommunications company based in Sweden, introduced two state-of-the-art antennas, Antenna 1005 and Antenna 1006, in June 2025. These were specifically engineered for mission-critical public safety and disaster relief networks. They incorporate public safety spectrum bands B68 and B28 and boast advanced functions such as 2T2R low-band support, remote electrical tilt (RET), and an antenna monitoring unit (AMU) for instantaneous optimization. Antenna 1005, with its compact design, is apt for suburban application, while Antenna 1006, has an extended range suitable for rural regions, thereby ensuring secure and dependable communication for emergency teams, even in challenging terrains.

What Segments Are Covered In The Communication Antenna Market Report?

The communication antenna market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Aperture Antenna, Wire Antenna, Reflector Antenna, Microstrip Antenna, Lens Antenna, Array Antenna, Other Types

2) By Coverage Type: Directional, Semi-Directional, Omni-Directional

3) By Technology: Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (Mimo), Multiple-Input Single-Output (Miso), Single-Input Multiple-Output (Simo), Other Technologies

4) By Application: Wi-Fi Systems, Radar Systems, Connected Vehicles, Satellite Tracking, Radio Astronomy, Other Applications

5) By Industry Vertical: Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace And Defense, Other Industry Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Aperture Antenna: Horn Antenna, Slot Antenna

2) By Wire Antenna: Dipole Antenna, Monopole Antenna, Loop Antenna, Helical Antenna

3) By Reflector Antenna: Parabolic Reflector Antenna, Corner Reflector Antenna, Cassegrain Reflector Antenna

4) By Microstrip Antenna: Patch Antenna, Planar Inverted-F Antenna (PIFA)

5) By Lens Antenna: Dielectric Lens Antenna, Metallic Lens Antenna

6) By Array Antenna: Phased Array Antenna, Slotted Waveguide Array Antenna, Corporate Feed Array Antenna

7) By Other Types: Log-Periodic Antenna, Spiral Antenna, Fractal Antenna

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Communication Antenna Market?

In the 2025 Communication Antenna Global Market Report, the leading region was Asia-Pacific, which showed significant growth. The report includes other pertinent regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

