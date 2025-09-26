The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Comprehensive Report on the Carbon-Smart Web Hosting Market: Opportunities and Challenges

It will grow to $15.32 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Carbon-Smart Web Hosting Market Through 2025?

The market size of web hosting that is carbon-smart has seen substantial growth in the recent past. An increase from $6.28 billion in 2024 to $7.52 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8%, is projected. The historical growth is likely due to the escalated demand for an IT infrastructure that is sustainable, greater use of renewable energy in data centers, intensifying regulatory concerns over carbon emissions, the expansion of services related to cloud computing, and the burgeoning trend of digital transformation initiatives.

The market size for carbon-smart web hosting is poised for significant expansion in the coming years, with predictions estimating a rise to $15.32 billion in 2029, and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. This predicted growth within the forecast period is linked to factors such as the surge in the use of AI-based energy management systems, the continued growth of edge computing and distributed data centers, a rising demand for net-zero and carbon-neutral commitments, the broadening of green software and sustainable IT practices, and an increased use of government incentives promoting green technology adoption. Key trends expected during this forecast period encompass the enhancement of artificial intelligence and machine learning for energy optimization, novel approaches in green software and coding practices, the invention of next-generation, low-power hardware, advances in Virtual Private Server (VPS) solutions and progress in energy-efficient virtualization technologies.

Download a free sample of the carbon-smart web hosting market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27935&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Carbon-Smart Web Hosting Market?

The growth of the carbon-smart web hosting market is expected to be fueled by an increased demand for renewable energy. Renewable energy, which is sourced from naturally regenerating elements like sunlight, wind, and water, as well as geothermal heat and biomass, offers an endless, sustainable alternative to depleting fossil fuels. The application of renewable energy in powering data centers helps carbon-smart web hosting significantly reduce carbon emissions, promoting eco-friendly website functions. For example, the Energy Information Administration, a U.S. government agency, reported in March 2022 that renewable energy's contribution to power generation is anticipated to almost triple from 21% in 2021 to 44% in 2050, largely due to new wind and solar energy projects. This rise in renewable energy demand is consequently stimulating the expansion of the carbon-smart web hosting market. The growth of the carbon-smart web hosting market is also being driven forward by the surge in streaming services. Streaming services are web platforms that provide quick access to various media content, such as music, videos, or live broadcasts. With the rising demand for on-demand entertainment, streaming services, offering content access on-the-go, are experiencing a boost in popularity. Carbon-smart web hosting aids these streaming services by employing renewable energy to power their data centers, thus satisfying higher energy demands more efficiently and decreasing their overall carbon emissions. For instance, according to Uswitch Ltd., a UK-based comparison services provider, in August 2025, Netflix surfaced as the most popular subscription platform by 2024, drawing approximately 58% of UK households. Additionally, YouTube attracted nearly 72% of total viewers in March 2024. As such, this surge in streaming services is a significant growth driver for the carbon-smart web hosting market.

Which Players Dominate The Carbon-Smart Web Hosting Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Carbon-Smart Web Hosting Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Amazon Web Services Inc.

• Google LLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• IONOS SE

• Cloudflare Inc.

• OVHcloud SAS

• SiteGround Hosting Ltd.

• InMotion Hosting Inc.

• Infomaniak Network SA

• HostPapa Inc.



Global Carbon-Smart Web Hosting Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The carbon-smart web hosting market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Hosting Type: Shared Hosting, Virtual Private Server Hosting, Dedicated Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Other Hosting Types

2) By Deployment Mode: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By End-User: Information Technology And Telecommunications, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Healthcare, Retail And E-Commerce, Government, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Shared Hosting: Linux Shared Hosting,Windows Shared Hosting, Managed Shared Hosting, Unmanaged Shared Hosting

2) By Virtual Private Server Hosting: Managed Vps Hosting, Unmanaged Vps Hosting, Cloud Vps Hosting, Self-Managed Vps Hosting

3) By Dedicated Hosting: Managed Dedicated Hosting, Unmanaged Dedicated Hosting, Enterprise Dedicated Hosting, Colocated Dedicated Hosting

4) By Cloud Hosting: Public Cloud Hosting, Private Cloud Hosting, Hybrid Cloud Hosting, Multi-Cloud Hosting

5) By Other Hosting Types: Reseller Hosting, WordPress Hosting,Email Hosting, Application Hosting

View the full carbon-smart web hosting market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbon-smart-web-hosting-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Carbon-Smart Web Hosting Market?

In the Carbon-Smart Web Hosting Global Market Report 2025, North America emerges as the leading region for the year 2024. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the quickest growth in the predicted period. The report investigates seven regions in total, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Carbon-Smart Web Hosting Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Smart Carbon Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-carbon-global-market-report

Cloud Carbon Management System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-carbon-management-system-global-market-report

Hosting Infrastructure Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hosting-infrastructure-services-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.