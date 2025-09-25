The Simonetta Lein Show Surpasses 1 Billion Views and Prepares Its Most Dynamic Season Yet, Premiering This October

Simonetta Lein

Challenged by her late friend Bob Saget to create something new when the world was at a standstill, Simonetta Lein built a billion-view talk show

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After crossing the one billion view milestone, The Simonetta Lein Show marks a new chapter this October with the debut of Season 7. Created and hosted by Simonetta Lein, global media entrepreneur, fashion icon, and one of the world’s most-followed influencers, the series has become a rare digital franchise that blends celebrity access with meaningful dialogue in a culture often driven by noise.Launched in 2020 at the urging of her late friend Bob Saget, the show has grown into the #1 short-form celebrity talk program worldwide, hailed by Forbes, E! Entertainment, OK! Magazine, and Hollywood Unlocked. With more than 200 celebrity interviews and a global audience of 24 million followers, the show has proven the demand for talk formats that combine entertainment with substance. Season 7 will deliver 20 new episodes , filmed in Philadelphia on a first-of-its-kind VR-inspired set with carbon-conscious production practices. The season introduces a new Lightning Round reel format designed for Instagram and YouTube, offering quick, candid exchanges, while its full-length interviews will continue to focus on themes of social healing, sustainability, and unity. Viewers can expect interviews where celebrities show up authentically, promoting new projects, discuss their philanthropic efforts, and have a fun conversation without gossip or a gotcha moment.“The show was born from a challenge at a time when the world had come to a halt,” said Simonetta Lein. “Season 7 is about elevating conversations that cut through the noise and remind us of our shared humanity. We want viewers to walk away with optimism and connection, and to feel that these stories matter.”Executive Producer Raphael Anthony Amabile added: “We are using innovation to amplify intimacy, a VR-inspired set and new short-form formats that scale the show globally while keeping every conversation personal and authentic.”The guest roster across past seasons has spanned Shark Tank moguls, music legends, and pop culture disruptors, including Mark Cuban, Ice-T, Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Howie Mandel, Macy Gray, Jerry Springer, Steve-O, CeeLo Green, Shaggy, Tyler Henry, Keishia Knight Pulliam, and Tabitha Brown. Season 7 continues that tradition, with a new slate of cultural figures and a roster of A-list celebrities set to be revealed at premiere.With honors including the WIBA Award at Cannes, the Golden Wings Award in Dubai, and the I Success Award at the Venice Film Festival, The Simonetta Lein Show has proven that a digital-first talk show can achieve both scale and substance. Lein herself has been profiled in Vogue Italia, Vanity Fair Italy, Cosmopolitan, and other outlets, underscoring her influence across media, fashion, and culture.For media inquiries, please contact Angelique Phipps at aphipps@pramplified.com. For celebrity guest booking on The Simonetta Lein Show, contact Queenie Donaldson at queenie@queensentertainmentgroup.com.###ABOUT THE SIMONETTA LEIN SHOW:The Simonetta Lein Show is the billion-view celebrity talk franchise that brings together global icons and cultural voices for conversations that uplift, inspire, and entertain. Created and hosted by Simonetta Lein, the show has featured more than 200 interviews and has been recognized worldwide, with honors from Cannes, Dubai, and Venice. It has been hailed by Forbes, E! Entertainment, OK! Magazine, and Hollywood Unlocked as the #1 short-form celebrity talk show globally.Simonetta Lein is a global media entrepreneur, philanthropist, and one of the world’s most-followed influencers with more than 24 million social media followers. She has been featured in Vogue Italia, Vanity Fair Italy, Cosmopolitan, and more, establishing her as a fashion leader and cultural voice. Stay connected with Simonetta on Instagram @simonettalein, YouTube The Simonetta Lein Show,

