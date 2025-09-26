The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Carbon Steel Cryogenic Valve Market Anticipated to Grow at 5.8% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

It will grow to $2.81 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Carbon Steel Cryogenic Valve Market In 2025?

In the past few years, the carbon steel cryogenic valve market has experienced significant growth. It is projected to expand from a worth of $2.11 billion in 2024 to $2.24 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This upward trend in the historical period can be linked to factors such as the heightened demand in the oil and gas industry, the rise in industrialization, an increase in petrochemical production, the growth of refining capabilities, and an uptick in infrastructure investments.

A robust increase is predicted in the carbon steel cryogenic valve market which is forecasted to reach $2.81 billion by 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. Multiple factors such as an escalating need for liquefied natural gas (LNG), more prevalent use in the aerospace sector, a heightened emphasis on energy efficiency, expansion of chemical processing facilities and uptick in funding for cryogenic storage are expected to fuel this growth during the forecast period. The introduction of revolutionary technology in valve design, increased investment in research and development, the emergence of smart and automated valves, advancement in corrosion-resistant materials and the rise of eco-friendly manufacturing methods are the pivotal trends expected to characterize the forecast period.

Download a free sample of the carbon steel cryogenic valve market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27526&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Carbon Steel Cryogenic Valve Market?

The carbon steel cryogenic valve market is projected to expand due to the escalating demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG). The term LNG refers to natural gas cooled to around -162°C (-260°F) to transform it into a less volume-intensive form for simplified storage and transportation, thereby decreasing its capacity almost 600 times. The surge in the usage of LNG can be attributed to the escalating demands for energy driven by industrialization and urbanization, which necessitate reliable and cleaner sources of energy. The demand for LNG in turn, bolsters the carbon steel cryogenic valve market, as it necessitates valves that can securely manage extremely low temperatures, making them a vital component in LNG storage and conveyance. They provide leak-resistance and precise flow control, which enhances safety and dependability in cryogenic applications. The Energy Information Administration(EIA), a governmental agency from the U.S. has stated that LNG exports averaged at 11.9 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2023, indicating a 12% increment (1.3 Bcf/d) in comparison to 2022. Consequently, the rising demand for LNG will consistently fuel the growth of the carbon steel cryogenic valve market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Carbon Steel Cryogenic Valve Industry?

Major players in the Carbon Steel Cryogenic Valve Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Baker Hughes

• Parker Hannifin

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Flowserve Corporation

• KITZ Corporation

• Samson AG

• L&T Valves Ltd.

• Velan Inc.

• Cryostar SAS

• Bray International Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Carbon Steel Cryogenic Valve Industry?

Significant firms within the carbon steel cryogenic valve industry are emphasizing the development of advanced techniques, such as bubble-tight shutoff configurations, to curb leakages and deliver safe, trustworthy performance for extremely low-temperature usage. Bubble-tight shutoff configurations relate to valve designs that execute comprehensive sealing with no seepage when the valve is completely shut. To exemplify, Flowserve Corporation, a company based in the US that offers flow-control goods and services, unveiled the Worcester 51/52 series scaled-down port flanged ball valves in March 2023. These valves provide a dependable answer to a wide array of application types requiring varied seat and seal combinations. They ensure bubble-tight shutoff with two-way flow, promising process adaptability. They have a reduced operating torque, permitting compact actuator functioning, which brings down space and expense requirements. Moreover, they are engineered with distinct build configurations to accommodate specific client applications, boosting their adaptability and effectiveness in different industrial environments.

What Segments Are Covered In The Carbon Steel Cryogenic Valve Market Report?

The carbon steel cryogenic valve market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Valve Type: Gate Valves, Globe Valves, Check Valves, Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves

2) By Operation Type: Manual Operation, Pneumatic Actuated, Electrical Actuated, Hydraulic Actuated

3) By Size: Small Size (Up To 2 Inch), Medium Size (2 Inch To 8 Inch), Large Size (Above 8 Inch)

4) By Application: Oil And Gas, Energy And Power, Chemical, Healthcare, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Liquified Natural Gas (Lng), Cryogenic Refrigeration, Aerospace, Food And Beverage Processing, Medical And Pharmaceutical

Subsegments:

1) By Gate Valves: Rising Stem Gate Valve, Non-Rising Stem Gate Valve, Wedge Gate Valve, Parallel Slide Gate Valve

2) By Globe Valves: Straight-Through Globe Valve, Angle Globe Valve, Y-Type Globe Valve, Z-Type Globe Valve

3) By Check Valves: Swing Check Valve, Lift Check Valve, Ball Check Valve, Dual Plate Check Valve

4) By Ball Valves: Floating Ball Valve, Trunnion Mounted Ball Valve, Full Port Ball Valve, Reduced Port Ball Valve

5) By Butterfly Valves: Wafer Type Butterfly Valve, Lug Type Butterfly Valve, Flanged Type Butterfly Valve, Double Offset Butterfly Valve, Triple Offset Butterfly Valve

View the full carbon steel cryogenic valve market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbon-steel-cryogenic-valve-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Carbon Steel Cryogenic Valve Market By 2025?

For the year specified in the Carbon Steel Cryogenic Valve Global Market Report 2025, North America dominated as the largest region. It's anticipated that Asia-Pacific will demonstrate the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report includes reviews of the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Carbon Steel Cryogenic Valve Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Cryogenic Pump Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cryogenic-pump-global-market-report

Cryogenic Tanks Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cryogenic-tanks-global-market-report

Metal Valves Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metal-valves-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.