iGulu Canada Officially Established to Serve and Connect Locally

TORONTO, CANADA, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iGulu Canada has been officially established, with the mission to deliver better services and user engagement while taking root in the Canadian market. Together with our consumers, we aim to co-create a unique Canadian home-brewing culture. In addition, iGulu will continue to collaborate with local distributors and ingredient suppliers to develop and launch Made in Canada ingredient kits, bringing authentic Canadian flavors into every brew.Sharing Moments with Canadian Friends“Over the past year, many Canadian users have shared with us their wish for an easier, more personal way to enjoy brewing,” said David, CEO of iGulu. “Establishing iGulu Canada is our way of saying: we heard you. We want iGulu to feel close—like a friend in your kitchen, ready to share a fresh drink whenever you want.”What Canadian Users Can Expect- Faster delivery – All orders shipped directly within Canada.- No border delays – No duties, no customs waiting.- Closer conversations – More chances to connect with iGulu, exchange ideas, and co-create recipes together.Inspired by Canadian FlavorsTogether with Canadian users, iGulu will explore ingredient kits inspired by local tastes—maple ales, berry ciders, and ice-wine inspired recipes. The goal is simple: to bring familiar Canadian flavors into everyday moments, whether it’s a summer barbecue, a cozy winter evening, or a morning that starts with something refreshing and homemade.A Warm WelcomeTo celebrate this new chapter, iGulu is offering Canadian users a special introductory bundle that brings together the full home-brewing experience. It’s our way of saying: welcome, and let’s brew something wonderful together.For more information, please visit: https://igulu.com/en-ca/products/igulu-cheers-canada-bundle About iGuluiGulu is a global pioneer in smart home-brewing solutions, dedicated to making brewing simple, enjoyable, and part of everyday life. With innovative machines and a wide range of ingredient kits, iGulu empowers people to brew beers, ciders, kombuchas, and more—from the comfort of home.Learn more at www.igulu.com

