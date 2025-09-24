FAA Launches Vendor Challenge to Modernize Air Traffic Flow System

Wednesday, September 24, 2025

WASHINGTON D.C. – The Federal Aviation Administration is looking for an industry leader to develop a new system to make sure air traffic flows safely and smoothly, no matter the situation. The FAA is replacing the current Traffic Flow Management System (TFMS) and we’re using a streamlined, innovative vendor challenge to get the work done as fast as possible.

Controllers use TFMS to plan and implement traffic-flow initiatives in the National Airspace to minimize delays and congestion. These delays could be due to severe weather or other system constraints, like airport volume, runway closures and controller staffing issues.

Today we’re announcing a challenge to develop a new Flow Management Data and Services (FMDS) system. The new FMDS will be designed to be a modern, scalable, and sustainable replacement for TFMS. Those interested should visit SAM.gov to learn about our request for information.

“The new FMDS program will replace current technology that is decades-old and struggling with performance and maintainability issues,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “If we want the gold-standard of air traffic control, we need to give air traffic controllers the tools they need to succeed. We look forward to partnering with a company who will help achieve our goals of safety and efficiency in the National Airspace System.”

This new system is a requirement in the 2024 FAA Reauthorization to modernize the Traffic Flow Management (TFM) program and is part of U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy’s plan to build a brand new, state-of-the-art air traffic control system. A prime integrator to manage the building of the new system is expected to be chosen by the end of October.