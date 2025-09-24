NIST Issues Broad Agency Announcement for Proposals to Advance Microelectronics Technologies

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has released a broad agency announcement (BAA) soliciting proposals for research, prototyping and commercial solutions that advance U.S. microelectronics technology. Proposals will be considered for funding by NIST’s CHIPS Research and Development Office on a rolling basis.

“This effort will allow us to identify and support innovative advanced microelectronics research that will grow U.S. leadership and accelerate technology development,” said Acting Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and Acting NIST Director Craig Burkhardt. “We look forward to seeing ideas that together will advance microelectronics research and drive further innovation in emerging technologies such as quantum, artificial intelligence and biomanufacturing.”

The BAA’s primary goal and objective is to grow U.S. leadership in semiconductor technology and increase the pace of commercialization to enable technology dominance in the industries of the future. In alignment with the recently released NIST Strategy for American Technology Leadership in the 21st Century, the following general topic areas have been identified as priorities for proposals under this announcement:

Semiconductors, including research and prototyping of advanced semiconductor technologies and growing the domestic semiconductor workforce

Application of artificial intelligence (AI) for advanced microelectronics research and development

Application of quantum technology for advanced microelectronics research and development

Application of biotechnology and biomanufacturing technology for advanced microelectronics research and development

Commercialization of innovations

Standards development

U.S. for-profit organizations, nonprofit organizations, accredited institutions of higher education, federally funded research and development centers (FFRDCs) and U.S. federal entities (e.g., federal departments and agencies) are encouraged to apply. All applicants must submit a white paper to be considered, and those invited to proceed to the next stage will be required to submit a pre-negotiation package. Read the announcement for complete details.

CHIPS R&D will host an informational webinar in the coming weeks to provide general information regarding this BAA, offer general guidance on preparing white papers and pre-negotiation packages, and answer questions submitted in advance. More information on the webinar, how to register and how to submit questions will be posted on the CHIPS R&D BAA webpage in the coming days.

Visit the CHIPS R&D website for more information on the program.