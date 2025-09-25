Talfu Technology to Launch UniSkola an Education System Powered with Assistive Tech at The AccessAbilities Expo

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum In the Open Ceremony of the AcessAbilities Expo Empowering people with all abilities Talfu Logo

Talfu Technology will introduce UniSkola, a next-gen education system powered with assistive tech, during the AccessAbilities Expo in Dubai

Innovation matters when it’s inclusive. We build accessible solutions that remove barriers and empower people of all abilities to thrive in a connected world.” — CEO, Talfu Technology

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Talfu Technology announced the launch of UniSkola, a next-generation education system designed with integrated assistive technologies to support learners with disabilities. The official introduction will take place at the upcoming AccessAbilities Expo, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, one of the Middle East’s largest exhibitions dedicated to people of determination.AccessAbilities Expo: A Platform for InclusionAccessAbilities Expo serves as a global platform showcasing innovations that enhance the quality of life for individuals with disabilities. It brings together technology providers, educators, healthcare experts, policymakers, and advocacy groups to explore practical solutions that promote inclusion.Addressing Educational AccessibilityEducational institutions worldwide continue to face challenges in providing equal access to quality learning experiences for students with disabilities. UniSkola has been developed to help bridge these gaps. The system integrates tools designed to improve classroom accessibility, ranging from digital assistive technologies to features that support personalized learning experiences.A spokesperson from Talfu Technology noted that UniSkola’s approach extends beyond standard school management functions. The system is built to ensure that accessibility and inclusivity remain at the core of digital education solutions.Why AccessAbilities Expo MattersHeld every year in Dubai, the AccessAbilities Expo provides a meeting ground for innovators and decision-makers working in the disability inclusion space. With participation from regional governments, global tech providers, rehabilitation centers, and educational institutions, the event emphasizes practical technologies that directly impact the lives of people with disabilities.By launching UniSkola at this platform, Talfu Technology aims to engage with a diverse audience and gather feedback from stakeholders, including educators, parents, and accessibility advocates.A Step Toward Inclusive LearningThe introduction of UniSkola reflects a broader trend in the education sector toward embedding accessibility as a fundamental feature rather than an afterthought. By integrating assistive technologies into the education management framework, the system is positioned to help institutions adopt inclusive practices while maintaining efficiency in administration.Industry experts suggest that innovations presented at AccessAbilities Expo often act as catalysts for regional and international adoption of inclusive technologies. UniSkola’s presence at the event highlights a growing recognition that digital tools must evolve to serve the needs of all learners, including those with disabilities.Collaboration OpportunitiesTalfu Technology has expressed its openness to collaborations with educational authorities, private institutions, and technology partners. The company believes that advancing inclusive education requires cooperation across multiple sectors. By engaging at the AccessAbilities Expo, it aims to foster dialogue on how technology can create more equitable learning environments.About AccessAbilities ExpoThe AccessAbilities Expo is recognized as the largest event in the Middle East dedicated to the needs and aspirations of people with disabilities. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, it showcases the latest assistive technologies, rehabilitation services, and accessibility solutions, while also providing a platform for dialogue between innovators, policymakers, and advocacy groups. The event attracts thousands of participants from across the globe, with a focus on building more inclusive societies.About Talfu TechnologyTalfu Technology is a global provider of digital solutions specializing in software development, system integration, and managed services. The company focuses on leveraging technology to improve accessibility, enhance operational efficiency, and support innovation across industries. Its work spans education, healthcare, enterprise solutions, and AI-powered applications.

