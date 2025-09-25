American Oil Products to Exhibit at California SCC Suppliers’ Day 2025 American Oil Products - Your Partner for Premium Ingredients American Oil Products is your trusted partner for premium raw materials

We’re excited to meet formulators and brand owners who want a single accountable partner for ingredients, custom blends, and on time logistics.” — Yassin Barakat

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Oil Products, a trusted, family-run business with almost three decades of experience, will showcase its premium ingredients and operational strength at the upcoming California SCC (CaliSCC) Suppliers’ Day 2025. Known for combining premium quality with streamlined solutions, the company continues to support the cosmetics, personal care, and specialty industries with a portfolio that emphasizes natural oils, custom and toll blending, and private label and contract filling.

Founded by Mike Barakat in 1997 and operated by Sarah and Yassin Barakat, and their team, American Oil Products has built its reputation on consistency, integrity, and innovation. “We’re excited to meet formulators and brand owners who want a single accountable partner for ingredients, custom blends, and on time logistics.” stated Yassin.

Premium Ingredients for Evolving Needs

American Oil Products will highlight its select range of ingredients at CaliSCC Suppliers’ Day 2025, where attendees can explore offerings such as:

● Natural Oils: Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Jojoba (golden and clear) Oil, MCT Oil, Avocado Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Safflower Oil, and Coconut Oil.

● Essential Oils: Tea Tree Oil, Eucalyptus Oil, Bergamot Orange Oil, Clary Sage Oil, Lavender Oil, Lemongrass Oil, and more.

● Waxes & Fatty Acids: Stearic Acid, Paraffin Waxes, and Microcrystalline Waxes.

● Alcohols & Glycols: Glycerin 99.7% USP, Propylene Glycol USP, Dipropylene Glycol FG, Ethanol Alcohol SDA 40B, and Isopropyl Alcohol 99%.

● Petrolatum & Mineral Oils: Snow White Petrolatum and White Mineral Oil 70.

These ingredients have been carefully sourced and refined to ensure optimal performance across multiple applications, from skincare to haircare and beyond.

Integrated Logistics and Services

In addition to its premium ingredient offerings, American Oil Products delivers integrated logistics that simplify the supply chain for its clients. By providing custom and toll blending alongside private label and contract filling, the company streamlines operations for partners, reducing complexity while ensuring consistency and quality.

“Our goal has always been to go beyond being just a supplier,” said Sarah. “We focus on creating end-to-end solutions that help our customers succeed. Whether it’s through premium ingredients, tailored blending services, or turnkey private label programs, we pride ourselves on being a partner that businesses can trust.”

Operational Strength with a Personal Touch

American Oil Products’ established presence in the industry is rooted in its ability to adapt to market changes without sacrificing its core values. The company’s operational strength is reflected in its strong infrastructure, efficient processes, and the expertise gained from decades of industry leadership. At the same time, the family-run foundation ensures a personalized, customer-focused approach.

“Being family-owned allows us to make decisions quickly and with our customers’ best interests in mind,” said Yassin. He continues, “Since 1997, American Oil Products has been committed to building strong relationships, delivering on promises, and providing products and services that reflect both quality and care.”

Trusted and Family-Run Legacy

As consumer demand for high-quality, sustainable, and effective formulations grows, American Oil Products continues to expand its reach while maintaining the trust it has earned throughout its many years in business. The company’s family-run legacy has shaped its values, ensuring that every decision supports long-term partnerships and reliable solutions for clients worldwide.

CaliSCC Suppliers’ Day 2025 attendees will have the opportunity to connect directly with the team behind American Oil Products, learning how the company’s unique blend of premium ingredients and operational capabilities can support innovative formulations and scalable solutions.

Looking Ahead to the Event

CaliSCC Suppliers’ Day 2025, the leading trade show for the cosmetics and personal care industry, will be held at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, CA on October 29 and 30 (Wednesday 10:00–5:00, Thursday 10:00–3:00). Located at Booth 487, American Oil Products’ presence at the event reflects its commitment to advancing the industry with both innovation and reliability. From natural oils to custom and toll blending, and from private label and contract filling to integrated logistics, the company stands ready to deliver unmatched support to formulators, manufacturers, and brand owners.

With decades of proven success and a reputation for trust, quality, and strength, American Oil Products remains a dependable partner in an evolving marketplace.

About American Oil Products

American Oil Products is a longstanding family-run company that provides premium products and streamlined solutions for the cosmetics, personal care, and specialty industries. With offerings that include natural oils, waxes, fatty acids, alcohols, glycols, petrolatum, and mineral oils, the company also offers services such as custom and toll blending, private label, and contract filling. American Oil Products combines operational strength with personalized customer care, ensuring trusted partnerships that drive long-term success.

To find out more about American Oil Products, book a meeting, or request samples, visit americanoilproducts.com

Legal Disclaimer:

