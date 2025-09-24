Three Convicted for Roles in Nationwide Drug Distribution Conspiracy

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Three individuals—two from Arizona and one from Seattle, Washington—were convicted in federal court for violations of federal narcotics laws in relation to a transnational criminal organization (TCO), Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced today. The defendants were among 35 individuals charged through a Second Superseding Indictment unsealed in January 2024 for their participation in a domestic and international narcotics and money laundering conspiracy involving substantial quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine (read the Second Superseding Indictment news release here).

Carlos Zamora, 29, of Phoenix, Arizona, and Bryce Hill, 28, of Seattle, Washington, were convicted by a jury following a two-and-a-half-week trial before United States District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan. A third defendant, Jesus Ramirez, 28, of Phoenix, Arizona, pleaded guilty mid-trial.

“These convictions are a testament to the collaborative efforts of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies throughout the country,” said Acting United States Attorney Rivetti. “Refusing to be bound by borders, law enforcement disrupted the deadly flow of fentanyl into western Pennsylvania by aggressively targeting conspirators in Phoenix, Seattle, Mexico, and elsewhere. This multi-year investigation enabled the seizure of millions of fentanyl tablets, the largest quantities ever obtained through an investigation based in western Pennsylvania.”

“These convictions send a clear message: those who think they can profit from the deadly flow of drugs and endanger lives in our community will be held accountable,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek. “The dangerous reality of large-scale drug trafficking organizations isn’t just about peddling huge quantities of poison – it’s also the violence they bring. The FBI and our partners stand fully committed to fighting for the protection of our neighborhoods.”

“Today’s verdict affirms what our investigators have worked so hard to prove: those who smuggle poison like fentanyl into the United States, endanger our families, and bankroll violence will face swift and severe consequences,” said Deputy Special Agent in Charge of HSI Philadelphia Nathan Abel. “While no verdict can replace the lives already lost to this crisis, it brings a measure of justice to the victims and a measure of safety to the public. HSI Philadelphia remains steadfast in pursuing every lead, freezing every illicit dollar, and bringing every offender to court until the flow of these deadly drugs is stopped.”

Evidence presented during the trial established that Hill and Zamora were both members of the Phoenix-based Monarrez Drug Trafficking Organization—a transnational criminal organization responsible for the distribution of millions of fentanyl pills, hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine, and dozens of kilograms of cocaine, from August 2021 to June 2023. The Monarrez TCO provided the drugs to a network of subordinate drug distributors, who redistributed the narcotics throughout the country, including into western Pennsylvania. Hill and Zamora were both intercepted over a federal wiretap obtaining hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills and kilograms of methamphetamine for redistribution. Additional evidence presented at trial included testimony regarding the execution of a search warrant on January 11, 2023, during which law enforcement seized 27 kilograms of fentanyl pills, multiple firearms, and $387,000 cash from Hill’s apartment; an intercepted call from January 9, 2023, in which Zamora discussed a drive-by shooting with one of the organization’s leaders; and the seizure of 28 kilograms of fentanyl pills, 7.5 kilograms of fentanyl powder, three kilograms of cocaine, 48 kilograms of methamphetamine, and 20 firearms from a short-term rental property (pictured below) in Scottsdale, Arizona, on December 25, 2022.

The jury found that, in the Western District of Pennsylvania and elsewhere, Hill and Zamora conspired with others to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, and 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Ramirez pleaded guilty on September 17, 2025, to conspiring with others to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Sentencing hearings for Hill and Zamora have not yet been scheduled. Judge Ranjan scheduled the sentencing hearing for Ramirez for January 20, 2026. As to Hill and Zamora, the law provides for a maximum total sentence of not less than 10 years and up to life in prison, a fine of up to $10 million, or both. Ramirez faces a maximum total sentence of not less than five years and up to 40 years in prison, a fine of up to $5 million, or both. Under the federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of each defendant.

The three convictions follow those of 29 additional co-defendants.

Assistant United States Attorneys Arnold P. Bernard Jr., Tonya S. Goodman, and Katherine C. Jordan prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Laurel Highlands Resident Agency and Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of the defendants. Additional agencies participating in this investigation include the Internal Revenue Service–Criminal Investigation, United States Postal Inspection Service, and other local law enforcement agencies, including the Scottsdale, Arizona, Police Department.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations, combat illegal immigration, and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).