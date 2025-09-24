Reno Doctor Arrested And Indicted For Health Care Fraud

RENO – An OB-GYN in Reno made his initial court appearance today for allegedly defrauding health care benefit programs by submitting false claims for unnecessary gynecologic tests and surgical procedures, some resulting in serious medical complications.

According to court documents, Dr. Samuel R. Chacon was the owner of Women’s Health Center of Reno and previously held surgical privileges at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno. As alleged in the indictment, from January 1, 2017 to November 22, 2022, Dr. Chacon submitted false claims to Medicaid, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Healthcare Solutions, Health Plan of Nevada, Molina Healthcare of Nevada, Silversummit Healthplan, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nevada, Cigna Healthcare, and other health care benefit programs for procedures and tests that were not medically necessary, including hysterectomies, anterior and/or posterior repairs, enterocele repairs, vaginal vault suspensions, bladder sling procedures, urodynamic studies, physical therapy, and ultrasounds.

In furtherance of the alleged scheme, Dr. Chacon routinely falsified patients’ medical records to include symptoms and complaints that patients did not report, and he made false representations to patients about their diagnoses and need for gynecologic procedures and tests. Some of the unnecessary procedures are alleged to have resulted in serious bodily injury to his patients.

“FBI Las Vegas is determined to hold bad actors in healthcare accountable for exploiting our healthcare programs,” said Special Agent in Charge Christopher S. Delzotto for the FBI Las Vegas Division. “Those who commit illegal acts such as false claims and fraudulent services, prioritizing greed over the well-being of others, will face the full force of the law. The overwhelming fraud uncovered in this investigation reveals a blatant disregard for America's critical healthcare program, Medicaid. The FBI is committed to pursuing justice relentlessly on behalf of the victim patients and taxpayers, ensuring that anyone who abuses the healthcare system for personal gain will be held accountable.”

A grand jury returned an indictment charging Dr. Chacon with one-count of health care fraud and eight-counts of false statements related to health care matters. He was arrested today. A jury trial has been scheduled for November 18, 2025, before United States District Judge Anne R. Traum.

If convicted, Dr. Chacon faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting United States Attorney Sigal Chattah for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Christopher S. Delzotto for the FBI Las Vegas Division made the announcement.

The FBI and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Andolyn Johnson is prosecuting the case.

If you believe that you were victimized by Dr. Samuel Chacon or that you have information pertinent to this investigation, please fill out this short form.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

