Hacienda Employee Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Defraud the United States

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – On Friday, November 21, 2025, Elsa Santiago-Colón, a Puerto Rico Department of Treasury (Departamento de Hacienda or “PRTD”) employee pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to defraud the United States, involving the theft of government funds, in violation of Title 18 U.S.C. § 371.

According to the charges and evidence in the case, Elsa Santiago-Colón, knowingly and willfully conspired with others to steal more than $1,000 in federal funding, as well as accepting bribery payments in exchange for her corrupt acts. The allegations include that from January 2021 until May 2021, Santiago-Colón was a public official at the PRTD and had privileged access to the Internal Revenue Unified System (“SURI” for its Spanish acronym) accounts of Puerto Rico taxpayers. As part of the conspiracy to defraud, Santiago-Colón corruptly accepted cash payments and other benefits, including meals, in exchange for modifying and providing the SURI credentials of taxpayers to Individual A, a coconspirator. With that SURI information, Individual A later submitted fraudulent applications to the Business Interruption Grant (“BIG”) program, which provided assistance from the U.S. Treasury Coronavirus Relief Fund to eligible small businesses. In total, PRDT disbursed an approximate total of $128,000 in fraudulent funds because of the crimes charged.

“Together with our law enforcement partners, our office will continue to aggressively pursue corrupt individuals in the government who take advantage of the system to benefit a few in exchange for bribes,” said U.S. Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow. “This prosecution serves as a warning to other public employees involved in these types of schemes that they will be investigated and prosecuted, and that such violations will not be tolerated.”

Elsa Santiago-Colón made her initial court appearance at the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico where she waived indictment and pleaded guilty to a one-count Information before United States District Judge Silvia Carreño-Coll. She faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a fine not to exceed two hundred fifty thousand dollars, and supervised release. A federal district court judge will determine her sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Linet Olinghouse is prosecuting the case.

