CDC reports decrease in sexually transmitted diseases in 2024

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Sept. 24 released its annual report on national sexually transmitted disease data, reporting a 9% decline in STD cases in 2024 compared to 2023. Chlamydia cases declined a second consecutive year with an 8% drop, gonorrhea cases declined a third consecutive year with a 10% decrease, and cases of primary and secondary syphilis declined a second consecutive year with a 22% decrease. The CDC found that there were nearly 4,000 cases of congenital syphilis reported in 2024, a 2% increase from 2023.

