Governor Abbott Announces Over $1.9 Million In Grants To East Texas Veteran Service Organizations

TEXAS, September 24 - September 24, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) grants totaling more than $1.9 million were awarded to seven organizations in East Texas as part of the Texas Veterans Commission’s (TVC) Grants Across Texas presentations. Administered by TVC, the funding will provide services to more than 700 veterans and their families across 35 counties.

“In Texas, we always stand with the brave men and women who bravely fought for the freedom and liberties we enjoy today,” said Governor Abbott. “These Fund for Veterans' Assistance grants will provide financial support and other crucial services to veterans and their families in East Texas. We must always ensure our nation's heroes have the resources they need to prosper.”

“Many veterans and their families live in the Piney Woods and throughout East Texas,” said TVC Commission Secretary and Marine veteran Chuck Wright. “This is a mix of rural areas and cities and those in both still need the same resources. These grant awards will make resources more available in the region. I sincerely thank each of our award recipients for serving our veterans.”

Secretary Wright presented the grants to the organizations at the East Texas Council of Governments in Kilgore. The FVA grant recipients and their services include:

Cass County : $400,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes and $350,000 for financial assistance

: $400,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes and $350,000 for financial assistance Deep East Texas Council of Governments and Economic Development District : $350,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes and $50,000 for financial assistance

: $350,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes and $50,000 for financial assistance East Texas Council of Governments : $250,000 for Organizational Transportation Fleet

: $250,000 for Organizational Transportation Fleet East Texas Veterans Community Council (Camp V) : $250,000 for support services

: $250,000 for support services Polk County : $235,000 for financial assistance

: $235,000 for financial assistance Trinity County : $50,000 for financial assistance

: $50,000 for financial assistance Sabine Valley Regional MHMR Center: $50,000 for peer support services

In May, Governor Abbott announced a record-breaking $46.3 million in over 200 grants to 175 organizations across Texas. This is projected to provide direct services to nearly 40,000 veterans, their dependents, and surviving spouses.

Since 2009 through the current 2025-2026 grant cycle, more than $359 million in grant funding has been awarded through more than 1,600 FVA grants.

The grants support a wide range of services from emergency financial assistance to transportation, legal services to family support services, and home modification to rental and mortgage assistance. The TVC awards grants in five categories: General Assistance, Housing for Texas Heroes, Veterans Mental Health Grants, Veterans Treatment Courts, and Veteran County Service Officers.

Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery’s games designated for veteran support. People can also donate when registering their vehicles or when getting a hunting or fishing license.

Veterans in need of assistance can find organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them at tvc.texas.gov/fund.