Governor Abbott Statement On Dallas ICE Facility Shooting

TEXAS, September 24 - September 24, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following the Dallas ICE facility shooting:

"The attack on the ICE facility in Dallas this morning was horrific. Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and all those affected by this brutal and inexcusable act of violence.

I have been in communication with federal officials and assured them, the State of Texas will provide all necessary resources to investigate this attempted assassination.

We will not let this cowardly attack impede our efforts to secure the border, enforce immigration law, and ensure law and order. The Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas National Guard will continue our work with the Department of Homeland Security and ICE to arrest, detain, and deport any individuals in this country illegally — without interruption.

We are a nation defined by our value for peaceful discourse, and our respect for law and order. In other parts of the world, political violence grips countries after every change in leadership, strangling their nation, and putting lives at risk every day. America cannot and will not become a country prone to such violence. The ongoing onslaught of violent and subversive rhetoric from the Left threatens to degrade the most prized and basic values our nation was founded upon and must be denounced at every turn. I urge all Americans to unite and stand for the common values that make us the greatest nation in the history of the world."