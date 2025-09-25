Improving safety, supporting community: Hamilton's road safety

HAMILTON, ON - The City of Hamilton is committed to investing in our infrastructure to improve road safety, enhance transportation networks and support vibrant, connected communities.

As part of this ongoing work, the City will conduct construction and maintenance activities that require temporary road closures in the coming weeks. These improvements are a critical part of ensuring our roads are safe, reliable and built to serve residents and businesses now and in the future.

York Boulevard from Dundurn Street North to Queen Street North (Ward 1)

Dates: September 29 to October 5, 2025

September 29 to October 5, 2025 Type of Work: York Boulevard paving

York Boulevard paving Impact: Nightly traffic restrictions from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Nightly traffic restrictions from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Reason: This work is part of a larger infrastructure renewal project.

This work is part of a larger infrastructure renewal project. Access: Local access will be temporarily closed. Transit will be detoured. Emergency services and waste collection will not be affected.

Local access will be temporarily closed. Transit will be detoured. Emergency services and waste collection will not be affected. Details: Lane closures: September 29 September 30 Full closure: October 1 October 2 October 3 Locke Street North at Queen Street North will remain open until the paving equipment comes through the intersection. It will take approximately two hours to complete paving through the intersection.

Lane closures: More info: www.hamilton.ca/YorkCannonImprovements

Bridge 451 over Grindstone Bridge (Ward 15)

Dates: Beginning the week of September 29, 2025, work will continue for about one year.

Beginning the week of September 29, 2025, work will continue for about one year. Type of work: Bridge replacement

Bridge replacement Impact: Morning: Eastbound traffic only through the construction zone Afternoon: Westbound traffic only through the construction zone

Reason: This work is part of a larger infrastructure renewal project.

This work is part of a larger infrastructure renewal project. Access: Transit will be detoured. Emergency services and waste collection will not be affected. A signed detour route via Parkside Drive will be in place.

Transit will be detoured. Emergency services and waste collection will not be affected. A signed detour route via Parkside Drive will be in place. Details: Morning (2 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Eastbound traffic only through the construction zone All westbound traffic will detour Afternoon (2 p.m. to 2 a.m.) Westbound traffic only through the construction zone All eastbound traffic will detour

More info: www.hamilton.ca/GrindstoneCreekBridgeReplacement

We understand that road closures can be disruptive, and we appreciate your patience as we work to deliver long-term benefits to Hamilton’s streets and neighbourhoods.

For the most up-to-date information on closures, detours, and project timelines, visit www.hamilton.ca/roadclosures or subscribe to updates, alerts and newsletters by visiting https://www.hamilton.ca/city-council/news-notices/subscribe-e-updates.

Together, we’re building a safer, more connected Hamilton