Ararat Gardens Post Acute Provides Emergency Care for 12 Seniors Displaced by Eaton Altadena Fires

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the devastating Eaton Altadena Fires, Ararat Gardens stepped in to provide emergency support for 12 seniors who were displaced from their residences. The Glendale-based Assisted Living and Independent Living facility ensured that these vulnerable community members received safe accommodations, meals, and attentive care until they were able to return to their facilities.

“When disaster strikes, seniors are among the most at risk,” said Varsenik Keshishyan, Executive Director. “We knew we had to act quickly to provide stability and compassionate care for those who were suddenly without a safe place to go. At Ararat Home, caring for people goes beyond our walls; it extends to our community in times of need.”

Compassionate Care in a Time of Crisis

During the height of the fires, the team at Ararat Gardens worked tirelessly to ensure each displaced senior had their essential needs met. From medical support coordination to emotional comfort, staff members went above and beyond to create a sense of safety and reassurance. Families expressed deep gratitude for the swift response and the dignity shown to their loved ones during such an uncertain time.

Where They Are Now

Thanks to the coordinated efforts of first responders, local officials, and the care team at Ararat Gardens, the 12 seniors were eventually able to transition back into their original facilities.

Each resident was welcomed back into familiar surroundings, allowing them to regain a sense of normalcy and stability. Families have reported that their loved ones are doing well, recovering from the disruption, and deeply appreciative of the care and compassion shown during their temporary stay.

A Commitment to Community Well-Being

This effort highlights Ararat Home’s long-standing commitment to serving Glendale and the surrounding communities. The organization not only provides expert post-acute care but also actively participates in initiatives that protect and support seniors in crisis situations.

“Our mission has always been to deliver compassionate, high-quality care,” added Varsenik Keshishyan, Executive Director. “The Eaton Altadena Fires reminded us that our role extends beyond rehabilitation and post-acute services; we are here to be a source of strength and safety for the entire community.”

Ararat Gardens

Located in Glendale, California, Ararat Gardens & Post Acute is a trusted provider of rehabilitation and post-acute care services. Known for its compassionate staff, state-of-the-art facilities, and dedication to patient well-being, Ararat Gardens delivers exceptional care that supports recovery, comfort, and dignity. The facility is guided by a commitment to both its residents and the broader community, ensuring seniors always have a place where they feel safe and cared for.

