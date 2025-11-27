DFM Concrete Construction Inc. Releases Guide to Preventing $15,000 in Foundation Repairs on Central Valley Clay Soils

DFM logo Ruben Mendoza Founder of DFM Concrete DFM concrete worker DFM concrete foundation DFM concrete Drive way

New advisory explains how expansive clay soils impact AB 1033 ADU builds in the Central Valley, risking structural damage if ignored.

We are seeing a shift in how people view their property following the legislative changes” — Ruben Mendoza

NEWMAN, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DFM Concrete Construction Inc. has published new consumer guidance for homeowners in Newman and the greater Central Valley, addressing the financial risks associated with building Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) on the region’s expansive clay soils. The advisory highlights that improper foundation planning in these specific soil conditions can lead to repair costs estimated between $5,000 and $15,000 shortly after construction.

The release of this guidance coincides with the rollout of Stanislaus County’s seven pre-approved ADU building plans and the implementation of Assembly Bill 1033. While these measures significantly lower the barrier to entry for property development, DFM Concrete Construction Inc. warns that the physical challenges of the local environment remain unchanged.

"The Central Valley is known for expansive clay soils, which swell during wet winters and shrink during dry summers," states Ruben Mendoza, founder of DFM Concrete Construction Inc.. "This movement can affect standard concrete slabs if not properly engineered. We are releasing this information to ensure homeowners understand that a foundation is the most critical structural component of their new investment.".

Guidance for ADU Stability To help residents navigate the construction boom while avoiding future structural failures, DFM Concrete Construction Inc. has outlined three critical steps for 2025 projects:

Assess Soil Conditions: Before purchasing plans, property owners should have a professional assess the soil. If the property is located in a flood zone or on expansive clay, a raised foundation or concrete piers may be required rather than a standard slab.

Prioritize Structural Integrity: The company advises against cost-cutting on rebar or concrete mix ratios, noting that "cheap" bids often compromise these essential materials, leading to the expensive repairs mentioned above.

Verify Oversight: Homeowners are encouraged to verify who will be physically present on the job site daily. DFM notes that direct supervision is necessary to guarantee quality control during the pour.

Aligning with State Incentives This advisory supports the broader adoption of Stanislaus County’s pre-approved plans, which are available free of charge to residents. By combining these cost-saving county resources with proper foundation engineering, homeowners can protect their equity.

"We specialize in structural integrity, specifically crawl space foundations and piers, which are often necessary to combat soil movement," Mendoza explains. "Our goal is to ensure the initial pour is the only one the client ever needs.".

About DFM Concrete Construction Inc. DFM Concrete Construction Inc. is a concrete contractor based in Newman, CA, serving nine counties including Stanislaus, Merced, and San Joaquin. Founded in 2023 by Ruben Mendoza, a veteran with 22 years of industry experience, the company specializes in residential and commercial foundations, including crawl spaces, slabs, and piers. DFM is dedicated to honesty, quality, and safety

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.