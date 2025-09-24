Chief Justice Honors Riverside’s Norte Vista High School for Excellence in Civics

During Constitution Week, Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero visited Norte Vista High School in Riverside County to present the 2025 Civic Learning Award of Excellence.

