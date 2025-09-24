Thursday, September 25, 2025
CANADA, September 24 - Note: All times local
8:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will welcome the Taoiseach of Ireland, Micheál Martin.
Note for media:
9:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Taoiseach of Ireland, Micheál Martin.
Third floor
West Block
Parliament Hill
Note for media:
10:45 a.m. The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.
Closed to media
1:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for London, United Kingdom.
Note for media:
