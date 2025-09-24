Thursday, September 25, 2025

CANADA, September 24 - Note: All times local

8:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will welcome the Taoiseach of Ireland, Micheál Martin.

9:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Taoiseach of Ireland, Micheál Martin.

Third floor

West Block

Parliament Hill

10:45 a.m. The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.

Closed to media

1:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for London, United Kingdom.

