MGMA and U.S. Career Institute Launch Partnership to Deliver Online Medical Assistant Training for Healthcare Practices

The flexible, affordable program helps MGMA member practices improve staff development, recruitment, and retention through accredited online training.

This partnership with U.S. Career Institute offers our members a trusted, proven resource to grow and retain their clinical teams with workforce solutions that deliver measurable ROI”
— Marc Spritzer, Senior Director of National Sales at MGMA
FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) has partnered with U.S. Career Institute, a DEAC accredited education institution, to offer a flexible, affordable, and results-driven online Medical Assistant (MA) program. This collaboration is designed to help MGMA Member practices strengthen staff development, talent acquisition, and improve employee retention in today’s competitive healthcare environment.

With this partnership, MGMA members can now enroll their staff in an affordable and flexible Medical Assistant training program that is custom tailored to meet the specific clinical skills, scheduling, and training needs of their practice.

Program Highlights
• Flexible Timelines: Staff can complete the program in as little as 8 weeks or up to 12 months—adaptable to each practice’s workflow.
• Enterprise-level reporting: Real time dashboards enable practices to monitor team progress from enrollment through certification.
• Superior Exam Performance: Students boast a 95% pass rate on the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) exam—outpacing the 83% national average (source: NHA).
• All-inclusive tuition: Includes full exam prep and the cost of certification.
• MGMA member savings

“Creating programs designed to support our Member Practices is a strategic priority for MGMA,” said Marc Spritzer, Senior Director of National Sales at MGMA. “This partnership with U.S. Career Institute offers our members a trusted, proven resource to grow and retain their clinical teams with workforce solutions that deliver measurable ROI.”

About MGMA
The Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) is the professional association for medical practice administrators and leaders. MGMA serves members, customers, and the healthcare community as a trusted partner by delivering insights, solutions, and advocacy to achieve medical practice excellence. Learn more about MGMA or about this partnership.

About U.S. Career Institute
U.S. Career Institute offers affordable, flexible online training for in-demand careers, with over 40 years of experience in allied health education. Accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC) and approved by the Colorado Department of Higher Education, USCI’s employer-aligned Medical Assistant program combines quality instruction with proven certification outcomes. Learn more about U.S. Career Institute Partners.

