K9 University Marks 20 Years, Hosts Community Anniversary Event

YUKON, OK, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- K9 University is celebrating two decades as a leading center for Dog training in OKC with a community anniversary event. Based in Yukon, the company is recognized for humane, results-focused training and behavior programs that help families build lasting skills with their dogs.Celebrating Two Decades of Training ExcellenceFor 20 years, K9 University has supported dog owners with puppy foundations, obedience, behavior modification, and handler coaching. The anniversary event highlights the organization’s commitment to practical, science-based methods and personalized instruction delivered by an experienced team.Event Details and ActivitiesThe open-house celebration will take place on Thursday, September 25, from 3:00–7:00 p.m. at 9217 Northwest Expy, Yukon, Oklahoma 73099. Guests can expect guided facility tours, door prizes, a food truck and snacks, and opportunities to meet trainers and staff. The event is family- and dog-friendly; well-mannered dogs are welcome on leash.ServicesK9 University offers a complete path to better manners and behavior. We provide immersive boarding school stay-and-train, foundational puppy training, and small, structured group classes. We also prepare and evaluate for AKC S.T.A.R. Puppy and Canine Good Citizen. When a dog needs extra support, our behavior-curbing plans address reactivity, impulse control, and everyday manners, while private lessons provide focused one-on-one coaching. We also offer Avoid Dog Bites safety education for families and organizations, plus flexible gift certificates. Serving Yukon and the nearby Oklahoma City metro, we keep high-quality training close to home.Training Approach and Community ImpactK9 University emphasizes clear communication, structured practice, and real-world reliability. Since its founding, the team has helped thousands of owners navigate every stage of a dog’s life, from new-puppy foundations to advanced manners.Quote“Our mission has always been simple: help dogs and their people live better together,” said Angel Soriano, President/CEO and Behaviorist. “This milestone belongs to our clients and community, and we’re excited to celebrate with everyone who has trusted us over the years.”Media and AttendanceThe event is open to the public. Media are invited to attend; interview opportunities and training demonstrations can be arranged upon request.Learn MoreFor details about programs, class schedules, or private training, visit https://myk9u.com/ or call (405) 231-4335.Address: 9217 Northwest Expy, Yukon, Oklahoma 73099Website: https://myk9u.com/

